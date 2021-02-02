Emaline stays the 2,000m trip

RACE 1 (1,450M)

The maiden runner in form is (3) OCEANS PRIDE. However, he has had three seconds and five thirds. It is best to follow the betting market.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) KUMMA looks a cut above those that have raced. First-timers (4) SEQUOIA could be anything. Respect any money for (1) HOPE IS POWER and (5) VOLLUTO.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) HEAVENS GIRL is well fancied to win before this. But, if she takes her place, she could do it.

(7) TAKE CONTROL was not disgraced on debut. The filly will know more about it.

Watch the first-timers, especially (6) SOUND OF WARNING, (9) TIME TO CELEBRATE and (2) FRANCA.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(14) GRIMALDI was not disgraced on debut and will come on heaps. He should make up the ½ length deficit with (6) SHADOW CREEK, who races before this. (8) SOLDIERS SONG ran on strongly after a rest and should be in contention on collateral form. Stablemate (3) WHITE FANG never produced form last time, but is worth monitoring. (1) IMPERIAL DUKE has been placed in all three runs. He could improve to fight for the top spot. (5) PARALLAX and (2) MCEBISI could make the frame. Both ran third last start.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(7) SENESCENCE is having her peak run and should make her presence felt. (6) PERFECT PASSION should be catching late if she settles early. Stable companions (3) HOT GOODS and (4) RIZZOLI could take home the smaller cheques. (1) MASAAKEN will appreciate the slightly shorter trip. Stablemates (8) WONDEROUS and (9) SOPHIA'S FIRST could place.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

Stablemates (1) ODD ROB, (2) TOP SHOT and (4) ZEAL AND ZEST are in with chances and any could come out trumps. (6) PORT KEY won full of running last time and could go in again. (5) TYRUS EXPRESS never recovered after stumbling at the start last time, but is in with a chance. (7) POMANDER runs before this. If she skips that to have a crack here, watch her betting.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) EMALINE, a consistent sort with a win and two seconds from four starts, enjoys this trip and will probably stay a lot further. She should be right there. (1) LEGAL STAR found obstacles last time and should be given another chance. (5) TARTAN DANCER is holding form. A soft track will enhance his chances considerably. Stablemate (9) MAGOGO showed improvement with the blinkers. (3) CONSOL QUEEN is holding form and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

The lightly raced (6) SHE'S A CRACKER was rested after her maiden win when she accounted for (8) CHENOPOD. Chenopod won with consummate ease subsequently and could again get close with the weights being equal. (2) NABEELA was hampered last time. Give her another chance. (4) TRAVELING WILBURY will enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(3) PUSH OFF is back over his winning distance and could get back on track. (5) ICE EATER is running well and could go one better after two consecutive seconds. (4) CROWN GUARDIAN is drawn wide but comes from off the pace and could record his fourth straight win. (1) GALACTIC WARRIOR could prefer the minimum trip but could keep up the gallop. (11) LOUIS THE SEVENTH finished ahead of (6) LIQUID last time and has the edge.