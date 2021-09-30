Emerald Crest set for fifth win

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(7) CORAPI performed well on debut at this track and with experience gained, should go close.

(1) QUALITY JOKER forms a strong back-up and should be in the money.

(5) INVINCIBLE WALL attracted big money last time, but found one too good on the day. He could challenge.

(2) MAGIC NUMBER, (3) MISTER BLUE SKY and (4) GROOMEDTOWIN are looking for trifecta money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) DAME OF FLAMES was supported on debut and was not disgraced. Look for a big run.

(9) KIZZMEKIA is improving nicely and should make her presence felt.

(1) BOLD DECISION races before this but if facing the starter could take home money.

(7) TUULETAR was all at sea on debut and should appreciate the longer distance.

(3) FROSTED ICE and (2) KISS TO DREAM are looking for minor money.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(8) SENESCENCE is holding form but is carded to race on the poly before this. However, she should make a bold bid if she takes her place.

(9) CAPETOWN AFFAIR and (1) SECRET IS OURS will be all out to win. The former has been consistent since a long break while the latter could win on debut in her new surroundings.

(2) HUMBLE TUNE drops to a preferred distance and could get into the action. The rest are looking for minor money.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(2) LAST OF THE LEGEND and (1) RIVER JORDAN both come off quite a long break. They do have ability and it won't surprise if they arrive underdone.

(3) FLYING GRACE and (4) MONEY FIGHTER have swopped jockeys. They have claims and could benefit from a change in riding style.

(5) RICCARDO has won twice over this distance but often finds problems.

(7) LETSDOIT has a shout, but seems troubled by breathing problems.

(6) SO THEY SAY and (8) NOBLE STRIKER could pop up.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(1) MITCH GOT HIS WISH earned his maiden win after proving costly but could go on.

(6) LINGANOMORE and (8) ALMALFI COAST also come off maiden wins and could follow up.

(5) LOUVAIN is best over this course and distance and could improve her statistics.

(3) KOTINOS wasn't disgraced in a KZN feature before a rest but jumps from wide out.

(4) BELLA ROSA is never far behind.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) ON CUE never recovered from a slow start last time but could make amends. He is one of four three-year-olds in the race.

(5) ABALUS and (4) FRONTLINE FIGHTER won on the seventh time of asking but could go on now that their running shoes have been fitted.

(7) SAMOA can never be ignored while (2) JET CAT is looking for minor money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) EMERALD CREST is as honest as they come and if running straight, could chalk up win her fifth victory.

(1) GREENS will be the danger. She has the form to be competitive.

(7) FRANCA comes into the picture on her last effort.

(5) LUCY IN THE SKY got a bit lost on the sharp track last time but could make amends.

(6) I DREAM OF GENIE comes off a rest. Respect.