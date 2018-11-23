Empress Valley should strike again

RACE 1 (3,000M)

(2) MIGHTY AND MAGIC is holding form and should have no problem with the extra trip.He beat (3) FORTUNE FELLOW (1kg better) by 2.9 lengths, (4) EARTH SKY (0.5kg worse) by three lengths and (5) TAPENZEE (level) by 4.6 lengths and should confirm.

(1) STORM WARNING is unbeaten on this track and trip and is looking to extend the sequence to four.

(6) DAYTONA CHARGER has a chance on his penultimate run.

(7) VILLAGE DEEP can earn.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) EMPRESS VALLEY just needed her last run and should resume winning ways.

(5) COJIMAR wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden and finished well ahead of (6) ANGELIC APPEAL and (3) A P CHANEL, who needed it. She should confirm.

(4) SERENDIPITY, (1) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS and (9) BLUE SAGE could place.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) SPY has come on after being gelded and should be prominent here.

(3) RIKERS ISLAND has been close-up in both starts after a break and will be competitive again.

(1) CRADLEOFGRATITUDE has earning potential, too, but a bigger threat could from newcomers (8) DOUBLE SHOT, (10) GRAVITATION and (11) ROCKIN' RINGO. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

Lightly raced (4) RAGOON needed his last run badly and looks well-above average. If not troubled by breathing, he should make a bold bid.

(5) CORRIDO has come well and could complete a hat-trick.

(3) PEARL OF BAHRAIN is always thereabouts and should again be in the shake-up.

(2) DARKEST HOUR was ridden to perfection last time out and could go on with it.

(7) VOLCANIC SUNSET could take home money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

Front-runner (3) MILTON is well-treated by conditions and is race-fit, so can spring a surprise if effective over this trip.

(5) STRATHDON is progressive and runs well fresh, so should be in the thick of it.

Stable companions (2) MADE TO CONQUER and (1) ELUSIVE SILVA are back from successful KZN campaigns. Both are likely to need the run but should be competitive on these terms.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) BIG SUZE showed improvement over this trip and, can get into the mix with further progress.

The same applies to (9) COUNT DUBUCKS, who caught the eye when running on over the shorter trip.

(3) ELUSIVE FORTUNE and (4) TROU AUX BICHES have roles to play, too.

(11) HERCULES GIRL wears alumites and will be ridden by top jockey Anton Marcus.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) OSSETRA appears a difficult ride but could double up.

(2) QUEBEC QUEEN rates as a big threat. She is holding form and looking for win No. 5.

(3) ELUSIVE CORAL won her maiden well but her breathing- and not the distance - could pose a problem.

(12) SAMMI MOOSA has a shout if she takes her place.

Stablemate (9) ALL I GOT ran on strongly when ridden cold.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) CORAL BAY beat (3) SANTA CLARA twice last season but finished behind that rival last time out and will struggle to reverse that form on these terms.

Last-start maiden winners (5) STAR IN THE SKY and (6) SILVANO'S PRIDE have scope for improvement, but the latter makes most appeal after her dominant all-the-way success over the track and trip.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(5) DUTCH PHILIP, (9) KASIMIR and (10) SAND AND SEA renew rivalry after meeting in last season's CTS 1,200 over the track and trip. All three would have improved from pleasing comeback runs, so should be in the shake-up.

(17) VAN HALEN impressed on his comeback and is dangerous under 52kg, as is smart improver (19) VALBONNE.

(4) SEARCH PARTY and (11) BISHOP'S BOUNTY can earn.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) SOQRAT needed his last run and could grab them late despite the wide draw.

(2) NATIONAL PARK impressed here when trouncing a top field and could take honours if he reproduces the form.

(3) ATYAAB was given time after a maiden win and wasn't disgraced in his comeback run.

(4) HAWWAAM won on debut but (16) REACH FOR THE LINE was only a length back.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(1) CIRILLO and (5) MAJESTIC MOZART meet again after eye-catching efforts in a Grade 3 last time out. Both have the class to be competitive but have wide draws.

(7) CAPTAINOFTHESEA made all (1,200m) with blinkers recently and can stake a claim if repeating over this trip.

(2) CROWN GUARDIAN and (11) VASCOSTREETTRACTOR will have more to offer after prep sprints - value lies with the former.