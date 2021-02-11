Entertainer set for an encore

Last-start winner Entertainer can make it two-in-a-row in Saturday's Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,100m, with leading apprentice K Hakim aboard.

Everyone loves a good show - be it a Broadway production or something out of the Kranji playbook.

And if there is a star - or a rising star - as the headliner, you can bet the fans and the faithful will want to get in on the action.

The Lunar New Year meeting on Saturday has a truckload of stars.

But only one Entertainer.

He's that handsome bay from trainer Mark Walker's yard. He has the muscle, the form and the looks of a winner.

Indeed, such are his star qualities that he does jump from the page as the Best Bet of the day.

Entertainer hasn't been on the "stage" for very long. He made his first appearance last August and has since been to the races five times.

But like a young James Dean, he has already garnered a strong fan club and since they won't be allowed into the "auditorium" just yet, they will watch and applaud his performance from the comfort of their living rooms.

Will Entertainer put on a show in the third act on Saturday?

Most certainly. And not only that. Remembering that Entertainer stole the show at his last start, it will be an encore performance.

Back to that last outing on Jan 9. The fan club was in good voice. They backed him down to $11 favouritism then they sat back to enjoy the show.

Entertainer didn't disappoint. Like the young star that he is, he was determined to play a leading role and what better way to do it than to skip to the front from Stall One.

Ruan Maia was the conductor in the saddle and he had a cosy ride throughout as Entertainer played the Pied Piper and very soon had the rest following him.

Eight Ball and Don't Tell Tilly tried to get into the act but Entertainer elbowed them out and they eventually were reduced to co-stars in that Open Maiden show.

Entertainer went on to score by almost two lengths - and there was still plenty in the tank.

A month has passed since that victory and his handler has not rushed things.

Indeed, and aside from a hit-out over the 600m on the training track on Tuesday morning when he breezed over the trip in 38.5sec, Entertainer has not been taxed.

So the question. With his winning jockey Maia now brushing up on his Cantonese as he heads for greener pastures in Hong Kong, who gets the seat?

And will Entertainer be in capable hands?

The answer to the first question is Hakim Kamaruddin. And, as for the second, well, what can I say?

We know what Hakim can do. We saw him land that four-bagger on Sunday and we were impressed.

That boy can ride. And he's no stranger to the four-year-old, having ridden him in two trials.

Yes, Entertainer is in good hands. Walker will produce him looking like a winner and Hakim should finish off the job in winning fashion.