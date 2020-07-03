Erik The Red the headline act in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,500M)

The Grade 1 festival of speed is on at Scottsville - yet another fabulous weekend of racing in South Africa. The first race is open, as many will enjoy the longer trip and improvement.

(3) SEA MASTER was not all at sea on debut at this track, but is sure to improve from a good draw.

(12) CRIMSON KING has not drawn as well, but looks a massive runner on his debut.

(2) ORIGAMI and (14) CHAPTER AND VERSE should also be right there on their first efforts. Follow the betting closely.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(7) SAN VERDE deserves another chance. His last run was too bad to be true on the Greyville Polytrack. He runs like he will stay all day despite his pedigree.

(6) ROCK WITH ME is holding form nicely and could be reliable now, but does try the longer trip.

(3) TYRELLS BULLET brings Highveld form into the race. On ratings, he could do it.

(9) ALL TIME HIGH and (8) COMMAND RESPECT must be respected.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) BEFORE NOON is a Highveld raider with fair form racing off a lowered rating. He has done well on this track previously and may enjoy being back.

(6) SMART SOX showed maturity last start and has obviously strengthened up during the break. He should go the longer trip on pedigree.

They don't come more versatile or durable than (3) TECHNO CAPTAIN who must be included.

(7) SUNNY BILL DU-TOY is coming on again . Watch him.

RACE 4 (1,750M)

(3) NEXUS travelled smoothly to win his comeback in style and the track may not be an issue. He could finally realise his true potential.

(5) CAT DADDY looks a good form choice.

(2) HERODOTUS is all class.

(9) PACK LEADER is very good on his day.

(7) G G'S DYNASTY and (1) BORN TO PERFORM don't know how to run bad races. They should go well again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

Up-and-coming star fillies test each other here.

(10) VERNICHEY was impressive turning it on in style to beat some top-notch sorts. She would have come on. If staying straight in the running, she could land the Grade 1.

However, (12) DELTA QUEEN is 2kg better off and could make a race of it, after also needing it.

(8) WINTER SMOKE blew them away on debut. She could be anything.

(1) FIFTYSHADESDARKER and (7) RAPID FIRE look dangerous as well.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

The Grade 1 for juveniles featuring mainly colts and geldings is chock full of talent.

The headline act is (10) ERIK THE RED, who has been dominant in the West Cape. If he takes to the track, he will be a strong contender.

But the Highveld has sent impressive debut-winning Aussie-bred colt (14) AL MUTHANA.

(12) TEMPTING FATE is unbeaten in both starts and can't be faulted either. He has secured the standside draw.

(6) NO LAYING UP won his debut without a fuss.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Sensational fillies (1) CELTIC SEA and (4) RUN FOX RUN finally meet in one of the country's best races.

And it doesn't end there with (5) TRUE TO LIFE and (2) PRETTY YOUNG THING on the up still and ones that could be dangerous here.

On a line through Clouds Unfold, who ran a mega race in the Gold Challenge recently, Celtic Sea could hold the aces, but Run Fox Run is coming through the ranks fast and beat the boys comprehensively last start. What a spectacle of a race.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Equus champion sprinter (9) KASIMIR gives weight to all but he prepped well and could be up to it.

(2) EDEN ROC showed his true quality last start. He could be back to Grade 1 best.

Guineas winner (11) IKIGAI had Eden Roc and (1) FROSTED GOLD behind him in his big win. Watch out.

(3) INVIDIA is another with solid credentials.

Last year's winner (6) CHIMICHURI RUN is another who warrants respect.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(12) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU hasn't been at his very best but this could pick him up as he is weighted to do well. He should also enjoy being back over 1,000m.

(11) SKIDOO carries a light weight and the youngster could get away.

He is weighted to turn it around with (1) GREAT SHAKA who is very fast and will be fitter this time.

(9) TRACES is very good at his best. He should enjoy this company.

RACE 10 (1,500M)

(4) FRED did what was required to win and looked to have much in hand. This well-bred son of Ideal World needs to be gelded but does need to confirm on the turf .

(8) BLACK FOX ran a cracker on this track after an enforced break, finishing second. But the drop in trip is a concern.

(1) MASTER OF DESTINY could be anything after impressing.

(13) WHISKEY ROAD, (9) THEMBA, (2) ANTIGONUS and (12) BRILLIANT DISGUISE should be right there.