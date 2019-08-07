Escape Club the one to watch in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 WINTER CHILL was probably beaten due to inexperience on debut and should come on from that run.

He has three stable mates with 1 DOUBLE ESPRESSO, a good second last time out, the obvious danger.

Follow the betting moves on the others, with some sure to come on from their barrier trials.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 MISS CHARLOTTE produced a solid run to finish not far behind subsequent feature winner Montreal Mist. On that performance, she rates as a big chance. She switches to the turf however.

1 CLASS OF EIGHT also met some classy sorts that have done well in the feature races but she drops in distance.

5 BLONDE BABE has not done badly and could enjoy the turf footing.

More can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

7 BAY TIBBS showed his ability in his second start and first for the Garth Puller yard. He ran on well behind a shock winner but can only improve and is bred to enjoy the longer trip.

5 AL JAZEERA was a running-on third on the Polytrack last time out and looks a serious contender as well. He has drawn best.

6 RON'S JOY was third behind a promising sort last. He should go on from there.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

8 ZERNIA was the most eye-catching last time out. She was making her debut in a good race and did very well. She is going over a bit further distance, which should suit.

6 SACRED IBIS is carrying a light weight and could be a surprise package. She raced too freely last time out and may enjoy this trip.

1 RETRIAL didn't do well from a good draw last time out after a good run from a bad outing a run previous.

2 ABBEY is starting to show and must be considered.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

2 ESCAPE CLUB missed the feature season in KZN. She was in top form before that and is the one to watch.

Stablemate 4 STELVIO ran a good race among some top fillies last time out. She should show improvement from the strength of that outing.

7 SECOND TO NONE is a Twice Over filly that may have needed maturing. She needed her last run and improvement is expected.

6 BON BON and 1 RED AL have the form to have pose as threats.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 IN THE STARS is out to maintain her unbeaten record at Scottsville and could just do it. She appears stable-elect on riding arrangements. This is a positive sign.

5 SUNSHINE MINT is good back-up and being lightly raced means she has ability but has had issues.

3 DIECI seems best at Greyville. She is getting her second try over the track and distance.

8 TORBENITE and 7 LA BELLA have the potential to prove they could bounce up to pose as the threats.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 KARATAGE races for an in-form stable. She is also knocking on the door and this looks like the right race for her.

8 KILVINGTON finally switches to turf from the Poly and it could just suit. She has been consistent and would be deserving to get a win.

2 HELLO SUMMER went close in two races on this track before racing from a wide draw after a rest. She must surely improve.

3 ROY'S STINGRAY has a say.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

3 LIQUID IRISH was just out of maiden company and ran a stubborn second behind a useful Highveld filly. If taking to this track, she should be one to catch.

2 ANUCHKE'S WINGS went start to finish on the Poly over a longer trip. She has been on a learning curve and could have more to offer after rest.

1 MAGICAL JAVA has also drawn well and is back to her best distance.

More are in it.