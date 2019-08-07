Escape Club the one to watch in Race 5
Wednesday's South Africa (Scottsville) preview
RACE 1 (1,000M)
9 WINTER CHILL was probably beaten due to inexperience on debut and should come on from that run.
He has three stable mates with 1 DOUBLE ESPRESSO, a good second last time out, the obvious danger.
Follow the betting moves on the others, with some sure to come on from their barrier trials.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
4 MISS CHARLOTTE produced a solid run to finish not far behind subsequent feature winner Montreal Mist. On that performance, she rates as a big chance. She switches to the turf however.
1 CLASS OF EIGHT also met some classy sorts that have done well in the feature races but she drops in distance.
5 BLONDE BABE has not done badly and could enjoy the turf footing.
More can improve.
RACE 3 (1,400M)
7 BAY TIBBS showed his ability in his second start and first for the Garth Puller yard. He ran on well behind a shock winner but can only improve and is bred to enjoy the longer trip.
5 AL JAZEERA was a running-on third on the Polytrack last time out and looks a serious contender as well. He has drawn best.
6 RON'S JOY was third behind a promising sort last. He should go on from there.
RACE 4 (1,600M)
8 ZERNIA was the most eye-catching last time out. She was making her debut in a good race and did very well. She is going over a bit further distance, which should suit.
6 SACRED IBIS is carrying a light weight and could be a surprise package. She raced too freely last time out and may enjoy this trip.
1 RETRIAL didn't do well from a good draw last time out after a good run from a bad outing a run previous.
2 ABBEY is starting to show and must be considered.
RACE 5 (1,600M)
2 ESCAPE CLUB missed the feature season in KZN. She was in top form before that and is the one to watch.
Stablemate 4 STELVIO ran a good race among some top fillies last time out. She should show improvement from the strength of that outing.
7 SECOND TO NONE is a Twice Over filly that may have needed maturing. She needed her last run and improvement is expected.
6 BON BON and 1 RED AL have the form to have pose as threats.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
2 IN THE STARS is out to maintain her unbeaten record at Scottsville and could just do it. She appears stable-elect on riding arrangements. This is a positive sign.
5 SUNSHINE MINT is good back-up and being lightly raced means she has ability but has had issues.
3 DIECI seems best at Greyville. She is getting her second try over the track and distance.
8 TORBENITE and 7 LA BELLA have the potential to prove they could bounce up to pose as the threats.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
4 KARATAGE races for an in-form stable. She is also knocking on the door and this looks like the right race for her.
8 KILVINGTON finally switches to turf from the Poly and it could just suit. She has been consistent and would be deserving to get a win.
2 HELLO SUMMER went close in two races on this track before racing from a wide draw after a rest. She must surely improve.
3 ROY'S STINGRAY has a say.
RACE 8 (1,400M)
3 LIQUID IRISH was just out of maiden company and ran a stubborn second behind a useful Highveld filly. If taking to this track, she should be one to catch.
2 ANUCHKE'S WINGS went start to finish on the Poly over a longer trip. She has been on a learning curve and could have more to offer after rest.
1 MAGICAL JAVA has also drawn well and is back to her best distance.
More are in it.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now