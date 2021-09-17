Everest stands mighty

Debut winner Everest looks a cut above his rivals in tomorrow's Race 4, the $75,000 Novice event over the 1,200m on turf.

The promising Everest was backed as an extra good thing in his Novice race last start. But he ruined his chances with a tardy start from the widest barrier.

If not for missing the jump and losing precious lengths, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old American-bred colt would possibly have won the Polytrack 1,200m event.

He made up good ground at the business-end of the race, but the bird had flown.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' grey Illustrious, who led from the get-go, held on to beat him by a neat length.

The pair meet again in Race 4 tomorrow, but Everest is getting 2.5kg from his conqueror. This should sway things in his favour.

The race has two other last-start winners, Al Meqdam and Dimesso. But they need to be good to scale Everest.

Al Meqdam, a winner in only Open Maiden company on May 29, is resuming from a 31/2-month break and may need the run.

Dimesso also just beat a low Open Maiden field last start on Aug 29. Unless he has improved tremendously, this could be a tall order for him.

Everest has yet to run a bad race. From five starts, he has had a win, two seconds and a third. He has run against the best in his age group and done well.

The first-up Restricted Maiden winner was a 11/2-length third behind Singapore Gold Cup aspirant Tiger Roar in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 27.

Everest then finished a creditable sixth behind another Clements-trained up-and-coming galloper, Starlight, in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m.

Those two runs suggest that Everest is well-above average. He looks hard to beat in a Novice affair with his experience.

Furthermore, he has drawn the inner-most barrier. All he needs to do is to jump on level terms with the field. After that, his class will see him through.