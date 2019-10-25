Evermore has winning chance in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) SCOTTISH ALLY may have proven to be just in need of her local debut. She is back on the turf and has a winning chance.

(4) BEYOND TEMTATION is better than her last run on the Polytrack. She will do better back on the turf.

(6) CAPTAIN'S HEIR was a well-beaten third on debut but that form has stood up well.

(2) SCOLDING makes her local debut and the betting on her is best watched.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) ARABIAN SNIPER found the 1,000m on the Polytrack too short last time out andshould do better on the turf.

(3) BORN TO BE GREAT has not shown much but can improve at this centre.

(4) KING CAPONE improved last time out and must be considered.

(5) PARAHELLO ALLEY has fair Polytrack form. He now has to prove himself on the turf.

(12) CALANDRA is in good form and can go close.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) EVERMORE has run well twice and has a winning chance.

(11) PRINCESS KALISIis improving and tries the turf.

(13) SNOW TREASURE is improving and can win.

(1) COIN MISTRESS is better than her last run and could pop up in the places.

(2) WHISKY TANGO is improving but has a wide draw.

(3) AMPLE GLORY is better than herlast run would suggest.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) STRONG N BRAVE is in good form and is now looking for a hat-trick of wins.

(6) ELUSIVE KAT is holding form and could contest the finish.

(10) LEADMAN has a winning chance.

(2) HARD CORE is battling to win but has run numerous good races this year and should go close to winning this race.

(3) COUNTRY ROCK needed his last run and could improve.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) RED HERRING returns from a break but is capable of doing better than what she has been showing.

(2) EXCLUSIVITY is holding form and can go close again.

(3) SILVERY HEIGHTS won well on the turf in June. She did not repeat it on the Polytrack last time out.

(4) EASYBYFAR has been in good form on the Polytrack recently and now has to prove herself on the turf.

(5) ROCK STARDOM is consistent.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE has been looking very good with some solid wins on the Polytrack. He is good on the turf but the race does look competitive.

(2) DUTCH PHILIP could upset returning to the turf.

(3) BISHOP'S BOUNTY needed his last run. He has run well at this course before and can win a race like this.

(4) UNION JACK is in good heart and could be competitive.

(13) CUMULUS has made the trip from KZN.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) FOREIGN SOURCE has been looking good the further he goes and is not out of it.

(2) HOOVES OF TROY ran well when third in KZN and must be considered.

(3) CANE LIME N SODA is improving and won a nice race last time out.

(4) VIVA RIO is improving and is now looking for a hat-trick.

(5) STOPALLTHECLOCKS beat the decent Kilindini last time out, so must be respected.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) RED EIGHT has not won for some time but could be ready to win a race like this.

(4) GO GOODFELLOW won nicely on debut which was over this course and distance. He tackles stronger this time.

(5) HUMANITARIAN was not disgraced last time out and won well on debut.

(8) KINGSMAN ran well on his local debut and can go close.

(13) TORIO LAKE can place.