Everything seems to be in his Favour

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) INDIGO FIELDS has much in her favour after a promising debut. She should relish the longer trip on pedigree, after sprinting well. She has also secured pole position.

But expect a good fight from (3) BAY BREEZE, who may have been beaten by a wide draw last time. She has a much better draw this time and has the advantage of having raced around a turn.

(14) AND WE DANCED is bred to enjoy this distance and should do well on her debut run.

The Western Cape filly (13) NAME OF THE GAME has shown potential, but has drawn wide.

RACE 2 (1,750M)

(6) BLACK JOKER started her career late. But, in just her second start, she showed ability. She needed the run but indicated she could need further, which she now gets.

(8) ROY'S DECISION was also having her second start and did not disgrace herself. She finished a few lengths behind Black Joker. She, too, has a pedigree asking for longer distances.

(7) SPARKLING FLAME has done everything but win on the Poly. Perhaps the change to turf could do the trick. She looks well placed.

(3) AMBLE INN and (4) RED HOT CHILI GIRL can do well on their recent improvement.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

After a decent effort at this venue, (1) DEEP GLOBAL finished last at Greyville. But something went wrong with his equipment. Ignore that run. He has room for improvement and has also drawn well.

(10) LIVING WATERS keeps reserving his best for the latter half of his races. He showed stamina over a similar trip on the Poly. If he repeats on the turf, he could score.

(7) BRIGADE could maintain his record over this track and trip. He impressed in his only try and is holding his form.

(2) ROCK WITH ME is another serious runner on current form.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(2) FAVOUR was eye-catching over 1,600m. He enjoys a good pace. While he might not get it, he is the best-weighted runner. His form over this track and trip suggests he should still be the one.

(4) ELECTRIC SURGE was second in the KZN Oaks over this track and trip, so has strong claims. She can race close to the pace, so has that advantage over Favour.

(5) FIGHT SONG runs like he will enjoy every metre of this longer distance. After all, he is bred for it.

(3) SPRING FLING can upset in his third run after a rest.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) AFTER THE RAIN made statisticians look silly, winning a top division handicap after just winning his maiden. He was given a six-point penalty but will be having his third run after a rest and could squeeze out another win.

(4) MASHARI does not know how to lie down though and will give him a fight. He won a nice race last time.

(1) GO MAN GO finished well behind Mashari the last time they met. But, on revised weights, he could be dangerous, especially after a rest.

(2) HOOVES OF TROY is in good form. Consider seriously.

(7) TONIGHTSFIGHTNIGHT is capable of a strong finish.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(9) SWEET SYMPHONY, whose trainer Mike Miller has an amazing strike rate with juveniles, did not disappoint on debut at Greyville. If not affected by the switch to the straight at the difficult Scottsville, the filly could follow up. But this is tougher race.

(8) VARVACIOUS finished powerfully to win going away last time. Her yard seems to have figured her out. She has more to come.

(10) MAQUETTE will be out to turn the form around with Varvacious as she is 1kg better off a 1/2-length beating.

(1) MAGICALLEE is a lot better than her last effort.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(13) NOBLE SNIPER was well beaten on debut but must have needed the experience, as he came on nicely to post a promising win at Greyville after a rest. He has been rested again and the youngster could have made any amount of improvement since.

(3) MOUNT GREYLOCK looks a formidable threat. He relished this division, coming from last to get up in the final stride. He has drawn well again, while some re-opposing rivals, such as (12) WE ALL CHOMIES, (15) HAMPTON COURT and (16) SUGAR AND SPICE have not.

(14) IMPARTIAL jumped badly but still ran a nice race after a rest and is entitled to come on. The dark horse.