Everything's looking up for Dark Moon Down

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) MISS CHARLOTTE holds decent form on the turf and was a cracking second behind a well-backed sort last time out. She is overdue and can go one better from what looks a good draw.

(9) FAST AS SILVER improved with blinkers fitted and could confirm on the turf after a rest.

(6) MATADORA'S PARADE made big improvement on her debut and can could continue improving.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) ANCIENT STATE had excuses last start. He was a promising second to Horoscope Harry the time before and that sort has come out to win again since.

(10) RAMSAY came on nicely after being gelded and could prefer the turf. Could be a big danger.

(7) CAPTAIN OF COLOUR is a filly knocking hard at the door. But she has to switch to turf and the straight as well.

(9) AUGUST RED can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) CANADIAN BOLT has some good form in the bank and would have matured quite a lot since. If ready, he could be hard to beat but is racing after quite a layoff.

(7) BLACK FOX tried the turn last time out and made progress. He can only get better.

(11) ROCKET RHUMBA should prove dangerous racing near the front again.

(1) LEARNING TO FLY and (3) WALTON HALL may enjoy this race.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(12) DARK MOON DOWN has been a bit unlucky and deserves a winning break. She has drawn wide but has a master pilot up.

(2) MARRY IN HASTE did well on her local debut before being rested again. She has ability and must be respected.

(11) ALGARVE is getting the hang of things and should relish the longer trip.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) BANK ROBBER and (4) WALTERTHEPENNILESS look capable of landing the spoils. The former could go start to finish again. The latter has a storming finish and will be catching late.

(7) LEGEND loves this track and could relish the 4kg claim.

(2) VINSON and (3) DINETTO have definite claims if the race is run to suit.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) ROBBERG EXPRESS ran a most encouraging race last time out and may realise the potential he showed earlier.

(2) MUTAWAARY has been in good form, earning all the time, but has yet to win here. This could be his turn.

(12) CALVARY pulled off a coup last start and has more to do but will have gained confidence.

(7) BLAZE OF SILK and (3) WINTER CHILL are talented in the speed department, too.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) DISPICABLE impressed last time out and could be on the way up still though.

(3) HOROSCOPE HARRY is a youngster looking for a hat-trick of wins and he could be handicapped to do it.

(8) OPENSEA was most impressive last time out and could bring the Polytrack form to the turf.

(2) VENDEE GLOBE is capable.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(8) SLEW CITY has the form needed to win races.

(4) TWICE THE FLIGHT is coming along nicely and has the better draw, so could threaten.

(10) EAGLES VISION tries the distance and could improve on his form.