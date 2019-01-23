Ewe suspended four race days

Jockey Mark Ewe was slapped with two careless riding charges at Sunday's meeting, copping a total of four Singapore race days suspension.

Ewe pleaded guilty to careless riding in that approaching the 700m mark in Race 1, he permitted his mount Land Below D Wind to shift inwards.

This placed the runners to his inside in restricted room, that being Ultimate Killer, who was taken inwards onto Simpang, who in turn shifted inwards onto Parker, who had to be checked.

Ewe was suspended for two Singapore race days over the incident.

But, as he has been engaged to ride at Kranji on Friday, his suspensionwas deferred to begin on Saturday until the following Sunday.

Ewe received another two Singapore race days over his handling of Fragrance Empire in Race 2.

It was established that approaching the 300m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, whilst riding it along, when insufficiently clear of High Limit, who had to be checked.

In issuing the charge, the stewards acknowledged that Ewe's mount was inclined to lay inwards during the incident.

Ewe's suspension will run consecutively following the completion of his earlier sentence, that is from Feb 8.