Ewe, Zyrul and Ng suspended

Three riders - jockey Mark Ewe and apprentice jockeys N Zyrul and CK Ng - have been suspended for careless riding.

They committed their offecnes at Kranji last Friday.

Ewe pleaded guilty to careless riding on My Fat Kiddy, the $13 favourite who ran second behind $70 outsider Amore Amore in the Open Maiden event over 1,400m in Race 3.

It was established that near the 450m mark, Ewe permitted his mount to shift outwards when insufficiently clear of Tobruk (JP Van Der Merwe), who was carried outwards onto the heels of Wonosobo (apprentice Zyrul), who was weakening.

This resulted in Tobruk clipping heels, blundering and losing significant ground.

Ewe was suspended from Feb 22 to March 6, covering three Singapore race days.

Zyrul was suspended for his handling of Uncle Lucky in Race 5.

Near the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of Make U Famous (J See), who was checked.

Uncle Lucky, who led, was eventually beaten by the $9 favourite Heart Of Courage in the Class 5 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Zyrul was suspended from Feb 22 to March 7, covering four Singapore race days.

Ng, the rider of Meteor Loui in Race 8, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 700m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of Hello Michelle (apprentice F Yusoff), who was checked and lost ground.

Meteor Loui beat only one home in the Class 5 Div 2 event over the Poly 1,100m.

Ng will also be out of action for four Singapore race days, from Feb 22 to March 7.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the trio's record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

All three riders were advised of their right of appeal.