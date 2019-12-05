Ewe's suspension reduced to one month

Jockey Mark Ewe will be out of action from Jan 1 to 31.

Jockey Mark Ewe will now have to serve a one-month suspension, instead of two months, following his appeal against the decision of the panel of stewards and the penalty imposed on him over his handling of Thomas De Lago in Race 8 on Oct 4.

His mount finished third to It's Got It All over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Although the appeal panel dismissed the appeal against the decision of the panel of stewards in regards to the charge, Ewe's penalty "was varied" to one month with effect from Jan 1 to 31.

His deposit was forfeited.

During the appeal hearing, the appeal panel considered all of the evidence together with submissions from Ewe and the chief stipendiary Steward.

The panel of stewards had, on Oct 9, found Ewe guilty of a charge under a Malayan Racing Association rule following an inquiry into the ride of Thomas De Lago.

It was established that Ewe "failed to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards".

The particulars of the charge being that passing the 100m mark, when his mount was making ground, he failed to take advantage of a clear run between It's Got It All (S John) and Justice Light (B Woodworth) sooner than he did.

This resulted in him having to check his mount to avoid the heels of It's Got It All near the 70m mark, subsequently losing momentum.

His decision not to take the run that was available to him between It's Got It All and Justice Light was, in the opinion of the stewards, unsatisfactory, given his experience and level of riding ability.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards were satisfied that Ewe's failure to take advantage of a clear run between It's Got it All and Justice Light passing the 100m mark was a mere error of judgment but one that was considered to be blameworthy under the rule.

The stewards took into account the nature of the charge, his record and his personal circumstances.

As Ewe was engaged to ride at the Singapore race meetings of Oct 11 and Oct 13, his suspension of two months was to take effect from Oct 14 to Dec 14.

But Ewe appealed and subsequently applied for a stay of sentence, which was granted by the panel of stipendiary stewards.

His appeal was heard and concluded on Tuesday.