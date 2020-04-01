Excel Delight will win for 'Magic Man' Moreira

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 EXPONENTS' last win came off a mark of 28 on a Wednesday night at Sha Tin and, having returned to that mark, it appears as though lightning is preparing to strike twice.

4 AURORA STEED has improved with each outing this term. His recent dirt trial caught the eye and, if he handles the surface on race day, he's in with a leading chance, especially with Joao Moreira up.

7 GREAT SON joined the Paul O'Sullivan stable at the start of this season and since then has looked good. Zac Purton rode a double for O'Sullivan on Sunday and their good fortune can continue.

3 GENERAL TRUMP is consistent. He warrants respect and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 GOOD LUCK MONEY steps out on debut for leading trainer Ricky Yiu. He caught the eye in a recent trial on the dirt at Conghua, cruising up to cross the line with stablemate Team Power who subsequently finished second last Sunday at Sha Tin. He's worth taking a chance on.

9 LITTLE THUNDER is another who has caught the eye at the trials. He led that day and has a chance to employ those tactics on race day, as he looks to offset the wide draw.

10 GOLDEN MISSION is winless. He's mixed his form but has shown his capabilities on his day. A recent trial on the dirt suggested he handles the surface.

2 GRACIOUS RYDER is next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 CURLING LUXURY is the likely leader in this race. He gets the services of Purton and, as a winner on the surface previously, he rates as a leading chance.

7 HIDDEN SPIRIT is looking for back-to-back course and distance wins. He remains in Class 5 off that win which is suitable, and he maps to get the right run from Gate 2.

12 WINNERS BROTHER is winless, but he turned his form around last start when missing by a short head at odds of 94-1. He's next best if he can reproduce that effort.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 EXCEL DELIGHT is a course and distance winner already this season. He narrowly missed last start and he gets an excellent chance to atone for that performance. Moreira takes the reins.

6 DAILY BEAUTY has shown steady improvement across his short three-start career. He's another who has been favoured by the draw. He's expected to improve sharply.

11 SKY TREASURE is a three-time course and distance winner. He's won off this mark before and he could surprise.

2 GOLDIE FLANKER is one for the quartet players.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 JADE FORTUNE steps back to Class 4, which suits and, with Purton taking over, he appears ready to win. He's a Class 2 winner previously, so the step back to this grade should prove fruitful.

14 SUPER RED DRAGON gets in with a light weight on his back. Jumping from Gate 2, he is drawn to get the gun run.

11 ALL FOR ST PAUL'S is lightly raced but he has displayed plenty of ability across his short three-start career.

3 KING'S RACE has already recorded one all-the-way win this term. He'll run them along and is capable of holding on for prize money.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 UTOPIA LIFE is unlucky not to have already won across his career, but he has an excellent chance to finally get on with it. He's drawn to get a nice run.

4 WIND N GRASS has shown steady improvement across his career and he tackles the dirt for the first time. He can shed his maiden tag.

8 FLYING GENIUS rarely runs a bad race and his forward style of running can ensure he's in with a chance.

3 MEGA HEART has placed four times over this course and distance this season. He's consistent and is not out of this.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

6 RED ELYSEES narrowly missed over this course and distance two starts ago. He'll relish the return in trip to 1,800m and, with even luck, this is his to lose.

4 RIGHTEOUS DOCTRINE is looking for back-to-back wins. With Moreira retaining the ride, he warrants respect.

11 OWNERS' STAR is consistent and he hasn't been too far away over this course and distance previously.

8 ACCLAIMED LIGHT is next best.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

3 BUDDIES ran a blinder last start on the turf and he returns to his preferred course and distance. Moreira hops up. He rates as the one to beat.

13 ELITE PATCH is a two-time dirt winner. He steps up in trip but his last few runs have given the impression that he is ready for it.

1 GLORIOUS ARTIST'S four wins have come over this course and distance, each time with Purton up and again this galloper warrants respect.

2 DANCES WITH DRAGON bagged his first win for Caspar Fownes last start and lines up again. He's next best.

