Exciting trio to the fore

Last Saturday was a day when Kranji racegoers not only got to see Bold Thruster defeat a top field in the Group 3 Silver Bowl but were also treated to sparkling performances by some of our finest bloodstock.

They saw Mr Malek achieving his hat-trick with ridiculous ease, Siam Warrior claiming the scalp of the raging Inferno and My Dreamliner soaring to great heights.

For Mr Malek, the $7 favourite in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over 1,200m, his win was just a formality but the manner he won was simply breathtaking.

After a lovely trail behind Elise and Kimitonara, the Lee Freedman-trained Kiwi-bred was let loose at the 350m mark by John Powell and he sailed away to win by 21/4 lengths under hands-and-heels riding.

The rising sprinter is en route to the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, which kicks off with the $175,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 13.

This is followed by the $400,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on July 4 and culminates in the $800,000 Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m on July 26.

"He did it very easily. It's very encouraging for the 3YO series later. Hopefully, he can run the whole series," said Freedman. "He can certainly run 1,400m, but I'm not so sure about the 1,600m. Anyway, I'll give him a let-up and regroup now."

Siam Warrior, too, made it a three wins on the trot - and fourth in 13 starts - with his victory in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m. The James Peters-trained horse was hailed as a giant slayer.

Inferno, hitherto unbeaten in four starts, including the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m and the Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes over the same distance, appeared to have the race at his mercy.

But, like they say, there's no certainty in horse-racing. You have to be in it to win it.

Champion jockey Vlad Duric's initiative to ride in front after securing soft lead after jumping from his wide barrier made it too hard for Inferno to catch up at the finish.Inferno fell short by 13/4 lengths, but was gallant in defeat.

When Siam Warrior arrived at his stable, Peters said,they thought he would be a nice horse but nothing outstanding.

"Sometimes it takes a whole prep to get to that level. Hopefully, he can continue that way." said the Englishman.

The KY Young-trained My Dreamliner, too, continued his ascent, despite facing a starry field in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over the Polytrack 1,100m. His rivals included Group place-getters Skywalk and Zac Kasa and Excelling, a winner of his last three starts.

But, with a handy 52kg and a top ride by Benny Woodworth, My Dreamliner shot away at the top of the straight to build a big lead to outlast the fast-finishing Zac Kasa and Skywalk.

Though all My Dreamliner's six wins in nine starts were on the Poly (1,000m and 1,100m), Young is keen on the $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on turf on May 23.

"That means we can look at longer distances for him now, and maybe on turf as well. If he is to go towards bigger and better races like the Lion City Cup, he will have to do that."