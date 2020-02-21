Extra distance suits Dubawi Princess

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) CREATION is now sporting blinkers and could go on with it.

(2) OPENING GAMBIT has been running well and should be in the shake-up.

(3) FAST DRAW should feature if confirms his penultimate effort.

(5) ZULUONMYSTOEP is having his peak run and, with blinkers now on, could get into the reckoning.

Look for improvement from (10) SOLDIERS SONG.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TRACK ATTACK and (3) MYHOPESANDDREAMS have disappointed but likely to improve after being gelded. Both will need further but should be respected racing fresh after a rest.

(10) MAITLAND MAGIC failed to land a betting coup last start after a smart debut but is worth another chance.

(5) ALNWICK CASTLE and (2) FIGHTER can make their presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(11) SOUTH EAST is improving with racing and should give a good account of himself.

(1) BOWIE found support on debut but was well beaten. He is looking for further but should get close.

(4) FIRE ANDICE has been in the money in all four starts.

(14) WINTER STORIES and (3) EDAARA are looking to improve.

(12) STORMY SEAS showed improvement in his last start.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) MEET AT THE GEORGE ran well last start, confirming the promise of her debut second when 2.75 lengths ahead of stablemate (5) BORN TO BE QUEEN. Riding arrangements, however, suggest the latter is preferred.

(1) ACADEMIC GOLD has done well racing up the straight and should be in the shake-up.

(2) FOXY LADY can earn.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(3) DUBAWI PRINCESS showed improvement in her second start. The extra distance will suit.

(13) WAR OF ATHENA showed up well when not supported on debut.

(12) ULULATE was only one length behind on debut and can also improve.

Watch the first-timers, especially (9) SACRED LOTUS and (11) SWISS BANK.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) ERIK THE RED turned the tables on debut winner (4) JOSEPH BARRY when winning a Met Day feature on these terms last time out. They have a score to settle.

(5) PURPLE CLOUD is likely to improve after an encouraging debut.

Respect any support for well-bred newcomers (7) VOYEUR and (6) RASCALLION.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(11) WESTERN VISION drops to 1,000m and could keep up the gallop.

(2) INTOTHEMYSTIC wasn't disgraced in his first run as a gelding and will come on.

(1) BLOW ME DOWN hasn't been far back recently and should run another honest race.

(3) WAIMEA comes off a short rest and could earn.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) FAVORITA confirmed the promise of her debut second by winning subsequently. She should be competitive.

(5) FIFTYSHADESDARKER was on debut when fourth behind that rival and could get closer with the experience.

(10) STUCK ON YOU sets a good standard, too.

(3) DELTA QUEEN dazzled in her debut win.

RACE 9 (1,100M)

(1) MARDI GRAS won fresh in his new surroundings last start and could repeat that despite a hefty weight.

(4) MOMBELA has her problems but could match strides with the best on her day.

(2) REBEL'S CHAMP never runs a dull race and should get close again.

(6) BASADI FAITH and (5) MIGHTY HIGH need to produce true form to win.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) PACK LEADER has acquitted himself well at the highest level and ought to fare better dropping in class under favourable conditions.

(5) PRICELESS RULER and the progressive (8) NEXUS have the credentials to stake claims but a bit hard these terms.

(2) CAPOEIRA, (3) CHARLES and (4) SACRED ARROW are weighted to be competitive.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(2) GALLIC PRINCESS does her best against strong opposition. But, on paper, she should be held by (4) FROSTED STEEL (4kg better for 0.75 lengths) and (5) STAGE DANCE (0.75 lengths ahead and is 3.5kg better off.)

(1) GAIAN GLORY needed her last outing and will come on.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(1) FRONT AND CENTRE is formidable over this trip but has not been at the peak of her powers. She may bounce back reverting to this distance.

(12) LARENTINA and stablemate (13) PRETTY YOUNG THING represent value in receipt of weight.

(4) GOLDEN CHANCE can earn.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(3) WILD DATE beat (1) SECRET DREAM by 0.5 lengths but meets her on 2.5kg worse terms. It could go the other way. The latter came out and franked the form winning the hard way as she did before.

(2) HEART STWINGS dug down deep to win last start and could go in again.

(4) EVENING BELL is capable if in the right mood.

(6) COUNTESS TRENTON has a shout on collateral form.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(3) RUSSET AIR and (5) BOLD RESPECT are equally effective over this trip and should be competitive again after their tussle last start, though these terms do favour the latter.

(11) RUN FOX RUN lost her unbeaten record in that race but lost nothing in defeat. She ran as if the step-up in trip will suit, which applies to (1) KASIMIR, who was unlucky last start.

RACE 15 (1,800M)

(2) THERAVADA hasn't been far back in his post-maidens and can pick up a second victory.

(1) MAGIC MILA has ability but is a difficult ride, which could cost her a hat-trick.

(11) GOLDEN MAN could run on strongly if he can relax.

(4) LAINSBERG BLUE has a money chance.