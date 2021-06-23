Extra distance will suit Sir Tallin

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) TAMIL TIGER has run with promise in both starts and should improve with experience to fight it out.

(7) JET FOR TIME has made good improvement stepping up to this trip and is likely to make her presence felt from an inside draw.

(8) REVERENT LASS, (9) SEEKING PEACE and (10) VERSAILLES could improve to earn a cheque going this trip for the first time.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) SIR TALLIN caught the eye when running on from the rear to take fourth over 1,200m. Extra distance suits. Can easily win this.

(1) LEGITIMISE would be a deserving winner after three seconds (all over 1,400m) in his last five starts.

(2) PRINCESS OF WINTER gets 3kg from that rival and is likely to give another competitive account of herself.

(6) MASTER STRIKER and (7) SERIOUS BUSINESS needn't improve a great deal to make their presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

(1) SONG has been threatening to open her account in recent starts and will strip fitter for her pleasing last-start third when returning from a rest.

(3) TENACITY and (4) PORT ADELAIDE have given the impression that the step up to this trip could bring about improvement.

(7) DYANNE is unexposed and open to further progress over this trip after an improved last start with the blinkers on.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(12) WINTER ROYALE disappointed over shorter last time having caught the eye on debut. He should appreciate the step up to this distance.

(2) UNIVERSE BOSS is becoming costly to follow but remains capable of fighting out the finish.

(3) ROYAL GROVE is another likely to improve stepping up to this distance and should make his presence felt.

(1) EXCEEDER, (4) GLOBAL APPROACH and (6) WEST COAST PIRATE could get into the picture.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(7) ALINGALONGA has raised his game with blinkers fitted and is likely to make another bold bid. He is going for a hat-trick.

(4) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT may have even more to offer stepping up to this distance and must be included.

(2) CAPTAINS WORLD is better than his last start suggests and is likely to bounce back to form.

(3) KAPTEIN wasn't beaten far in his last start and could improve to get closer in his peak outing.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) SKIDOO finished ahead of (1) MR COBBS in a conditions race last time out and should confirm that form on these terms.

(4) APOLLO ACE made a pleasing comeback from a long rest to finish ahead of (5) SPRING AWAKENING and should confirm on better weight terms and with improved fitness.

(6) JOSEPH BARRY has dropped to an attractive mark and could make a splash.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) MAJOR ATTRACTION got the better of (3) CHILE JAM in consecutive starts and is likely to make another bold bid as she attempts to complete a hat-trick of 1,400m wins. The latter, however, is better off at the weights.

(1) OUR PRIZED JEWEL should strip a fitter horse and will pose a threat.

(4) SILVER SABRE is talented and has scope to improve.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) MISS MILLSTREAM has been rewarded for her consistency with two wins in her last three starts, the latest over track and trip. She is the one to beat.

(10) A MOMENT APART, (4) ROCKET GIRL and (9) HAMMIE'S FAN are weighted to get closer and should, on these terms, pose more of a threat.

(5) GLITTER IN THE AIR is a last-start winner and appears well in under these conditions and should give a competitive account on handicap debut.