Fabulous Eight could prove too smart

RACE 1 (1,800M)

11 EXALTATION slots in light and he returns to the course and distance where he does do his best racing. He is winless but can break through against this bunch.

2 BUNDLE OF DELIGHT has shown glimpses of ability and does his best racing at the city circuit.

1 OWNERS' STAR has the class edge and is a course and distance winner up in grade. He will relish the added distance.

10 SWEETLY BABY has performed well in Class 4 after winning in Class 5 three starts ago. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 CARRY THE DIAMOND is better than his last-start 11th suggests and, if he can recapture his form, then he is the one to beat.

1 MOMENTUM GALAXY draws suitably and is a Class 4 winner already this term.

2 TELECOM PUMA is better than his record suggests, and it would not surprise to see him bounce out of the ground soon enough.

4 PHENOMENAL COMBO needs only to reproduce his debut second-placed effort to be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

9 GREEN GENERATION flashed into second last start and, off that, looks well placed to go one better with the same run as he steps up in trip.

8 STRAPPING BAUHINIA got off the mark three starts ago and, since then, has been racing well. He should get every chance from the inside draw.

3 EVEN KEEL has no early speed but should fare well with a fast tempo.

2 SMART COUSIN drops down to Class 5 and should relish racing against the weaker company.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 BRANDING POWER closed off nicely for sixth on debut and he bears close watching. The inside gate suits and he appears to have a bright future.

3 A SMILE LIKE YOURS rattled into second on debut. Joao Moreira hops up and it would not surprise to see him go one better.

7 PEAK TO PEAK has shown he is capable and, with one run under his belt, it would not shock to see him improve considerably.

10 DAILY BEAUTY is next best, he just needs to overcome the awkward alley.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

3 FAITHFUL TRINITY has gone to a new level this campaign. He is honest and his forward style of racing always makes him a winning chance.

8 V CHEVALIERS is a two-time winner already this term. He is in solid form and appears to be holding his condition well.

2 HAPPY WARRIOR gets a handy claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. He could lead from Gate 4.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

6 ANGEL OF MY EYES is racing well and, although he is drawn wide, it is not too much of a hindrance. He can finish over the top of this bunch.

10 TOTAL POWER is looking for back-to-back wins. He slots in light, although he does step up sharply in grade.

4 MISSION TYCOON can find the front from the draw and, with Alfred Chan's claim, he gets in well at the weights, especially as the likely leader of the race. He is a Hong Kong Classic Cup winner who has the class to turn this field over, should he manage to recapture his best.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

6 FABULOUS EIGHT is a talent and can continue his impressive ascent up the handicap. He draws a touch awkwardly but, if Vagner Borges fires him out and settles close to the speed, he should get every chance to go on with it.

4 WE THE SOUTH is in a similar boat. He will roll forward to offset the draw and play catch me if you can as he usually likes to. He is a tough on-pacer who will look the winner a long way from home.

8 DIAMOND BRILLIANT is worth including. He is a model of consistency.

7 FLYING GENIUS is next best with Purton hopping up.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 SCORES OF FUN is as honest as they come and, with another forward ride, he should be able to figure in the finish. He has drawn to get the gun run for championship-leading jockey Moreira, who should ensure he gets every chance.

5 HIGH RISE SOLDIER is racing well and he is unlucky to not already be a winner with seven top-three efforts from 13 runs. This could well be his day but he will have to offset an awkward draw.

2 KA YING MASTER is a two-time winner this season. He gets a handy seven-pound claim and he is a threat in his spot.

7 HARMONY N HOME can be a threat and cannot be dismissed.

COMMENTS BY THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB