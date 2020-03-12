Fame Star in a league of his own

Once again, and like always, Fame Star grabbed the headlines - and for all the right reasons.

Sent to the trials on Tuesday morning, he ran true to his rating of 102 - beating his seven rivals with consummate ease.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, Fame Star jumped from Gate 2 and quickly stamped his authority on the rest which included Horse Of The Year, I'm Incredible.

Sent to the front, Fame Star enjoyed the clean, crisp morning air and he never surrendered the advantage.

He was well clear of I'm Incredible at the 600m mark and had Sacred Croix, No Fun No Gain, Delaware and Pax Animi eating his dust.

Into the stretch and there was no stopping him. With Lerner enjoying that sedan-chair ride, Fame Star crossed the line 11/2 lengths ahead of Delaware with No Fun No Gain holding third.

The rest, led by Pax Animi, were adrift and formed a staggered line as they rolled in.

Fame Star clocked 60.25sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack. We've seen faster times at the trials but it is not his style to go below the 60sec mark at these hit-outs.

So, just how smart is this galloper from Constance Cheng's Toast Trusts & Kadima Stable?

I'd say he's certainly better than what we have so far seen of him - and that's saying a lot.

Fame Star's record reads straight "A"s. In all of his 17 starts, only once has he failed to make the board.

That was when he finished seventh to Time Lord in June last year.

But, if you need reminding, he bounced back like a good horse and quickly strung together an impressive record of six in a row.

We don't see that happening very often and credit must go to trainer John O'Hara and his able assistant Stephen Crutchley.

They've moulded Fame Star into this freakishly speedy machine and, with his lofty ratings, you can bet that he is being aimed at the rich sprint races coming up soon.

We look forward to a "Magnificent Seven" and, for that matter, an "Extraordinary Eight". If anyone can do it, Fame Star fits the bill.

Also impressive at the trials was Quadcopter.

Having a starting stall test, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka sent him out all dressed for the occasion.

He had on blinkers, a cross-over noseband and a tongue tie.

Well, it worked wonders as Quadcopter dominated Trial 2 and passed the test with flying colours.

Always up there from the get-go, he traded places with Nova Vocal before claiming the outright lead 300m out.

Clicked up by Lerner, the handsome chestnut lengthened strides to put four lengths between himself and the fast finishing War Frontier (R Munger) who finished 23/4 lengths in front of third-placed Flak Jacket.

It was a promising trial by the four-year-old, whose last trot into the winner's circle was in October last year.

A win is long overdue. Watch him the next time he goes to the races.