Fast Pace set to make amends

Zac Purton can take the opening race when he partners Shinealot.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

6 SHINEALOT is yet to win but gets his chance stepping up in trip with Zac Purton engaged.

7 GENERAL DINO has been competitive across three runs. He looks as though he'll relish the step up to 2,200m.

3 SKY GEM gets a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Alfred Chan. He's a two-time winner over this trip who should get every chance.

2 PRETTY BAUHINIA is next best with Christophe Soumillon taking the ride.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 CHIKORITA is a Class 4 winner in the past and is also aided by the booking of Zac Purton. He's competitive and does look to have found a suitable contest that is, if he can offset the tricky gate.

3 COOLCELEB likes to roll forward to try and make all. Jerry Chau's seven-pound (3.17kg) claim helps and he rates as the main danger.

1 CHAMP PATROL won well two starts ago. He's a chance if he can shoulder top-weight duties.

8 WOOD ON FIRE is next best.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

4 ARDENODE has been knocking on the door all season and he gets his chance from the good gate with Christophe Soumillon up.

5 PRAWN YEAH YEAH is competitive and is a two-time winner over this distance.

2 OVERSUBSCRIBED bears close watching as he makes the drop to Class 5.

10 FLYING MONKEY mixes his form but has proven to be a competitive customer on his day.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 HONEST WAY is racing well and deserves a win having come close in each of his last three starts.

5 A SMILE LIKE YOURS has been solid in two starts since his slashing runner-up effort on debut.

9 SPLIT OF A SECOND has his first start for new trainer Chris So. He has a bit of class about him and draws well for this contest.

2 JOLLY GOOD HEART commands respect.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

3 FAST PACE has found his niche over the course and distance. He rates strongly in this contest off the back of a close-up defeat last start.

5 MORE THAN ENOUGH is competitive in his spot. A forward ride from Christophe Soumillon should hold him in good stead.

1 EVER LAUGH ran a blinder over this course and distance last start. He doesn't win out of turn but does have race-fitness on his side.

2 GLORIOUS LOVER has the ability and can finish thereabouts.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 MAGIC SUPREME can make the most of a fast tempo and, from the good gate, get every chance.

1 COLONEL draws poorly but is more than likely not going to cross the field and try to lead all the way.

3 ORIENTAL AMIGO has shown glimpses of ability. He draws well and rates strongly.

7 STOCK LEGEND returns for the first time since his scintillating last-to-first win. He remains in Class 4.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 BEAUTY SPIRIT draws well and is more than capable of turning his form around as he has done previously.

1 LEWIS is on the up and he rates as the main danger from gate three.

9 SUNNY LAD is classy in his spot and was a course-and-distance winner two starts ago.

11 WEALTHY DELIGHT gets in light and is aided by the booking of Joao Moreira.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 DIVINE REGULUS has ability and he looks ready to take the next step off the back of a solid sixth-placed effort last time.

3 SCORES OF FUN has placed second in four out of his last five starts. He's racing well.

2 SPARKLING DRAGON is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He should get his chance from an even draw.

9 ARES is capable but isn't favoured by gate 11.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

9 BEAUTY KOBE has shown ability and his trial form suggests that it won't be long before he pieces it all together. His two runs have been fair but it wouldn't shock to see him win this.

2 SNAP FIT has the class edge and does get a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Alfred Chan.

4 KINDA COOL is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He lugs more weight this time but was still a classy winner at his first try in Class 3.

10 IGNITING is next best.

