Father and son well represented in HK Cup

Two is better than one.

That is the mantra the Siu family is abiding by when it comes to the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m at Sha Tin Racecourse on Dec 9.

Family patriarch Siu Pak-kwan owns British raider Stormy Antarctic, while last year's winner Time Warp represents his son, Martin.

Things didn't go to plan for Stormy Antarctic on his last visit to Sha Tin, as he pulled ferociously hard in the 2017 Group 1 Champions Mile and faded to finish fifth of seven behind Contentment.

However, trainer Ed Walker insists that below-par run was due to the application of first-time blinkers, and that the five-year-old - who has finished in the first four in each of his races this year - is a different proposition now he has undergone a gelding operation.

"He ran an absolute blinder to be fourth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot last time out, for half a furlong (100m) I thought we were really going to be in with a winning chance, but he wasn't beaten far. He hasn't put a foot wrong this year and is a model of consistency. He's in great shape," said Walker.

The son of Stormy Atlantic produced one of his best performances when finishing second to three-time Group 1 winner Benbatl in the Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen (2,000m) in July and James Doyle, who rode him in Germany, has been booked for the Hong Kong Cup ride .

Walker respects Time Warp but is hoping to capitalise on a chink in the front-runner's armour. The Hong Kong star paid the price for engaging in a pace battle with his full-brother Glorious Forever. a former Walker trainee, on his last start in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup over 2,000m.

"He's obviously a very good horse on his day, but he needs to get things his own way, as we saw on his last start when he and Glorious Forever cut each other's throats," said Walker.

Although Stormy Antarctic has run only over 2,000m once, Walker is confident the conditions of the Cup will suit.

"I think the Cup has cut up a bit," he said. "I've certainly known stronger renewals. A mile on soft ground is his optimum, hence why he isn't in Hong Kong full time. But, on faster ground, he stays further, as he showed when third in the Woodbine Mile in September, he looked to be crying out for it."