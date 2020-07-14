Like father, like son

Jockey Cieren Fallon steering Oxted to victory in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket in England on Saturday.

Cieren Fallon showed he has inherited the riding genes from his legendary father Kieren, landing his first Group 1 race on Saturday - the July Cup on Oxted.

Fallon junior took the lead with 200m to go and comfortably held off a challenge from Frankie Dettori on Irish raider Sceptical, with the favourite Golden Horde third.

Dettori, who was second in the sprint for a third time, must wait another year to see if he can finally win the race and make it a full house of Group 1 triumphs in England.

Fallon, who was riding in just his second Group 1 race, said he had taken advice from his team, including his dad.

The qualified fitness instructor added that he will be even better than his six-time champion jockey father, who numbered three Epsom Derbies among his many top-level successes.

There was no such bravura from him in the immediate afterglow of his first top-level win.

"I am speechless," he said. "I did not expect this, most definitely not. I was a passenger on a very good horse.

"There was a lot of pressure. I spoke to dad beforehand and he said 'keep it simple'. That's what I did. I kept it simple."

His father said he had been a bag of nerves.

"He rode to perfection," said the 55-year-old Kieren of his son. "I could barely watch, I was so nervous. I am a very proud father."

Winning trainer Roger Teal charged down the rails in celebrating his first win at this level.

"Always had a feeling this lad might be a bit useful," said a grinning Teal.