Racing

Fauci held by Prisoner in debut

Jun 05, 2020 06:00 am

Bettors looked to ride a hunch by making newcomer Fauci the favourite when horse racing returned to New York's Belmont Park in the US on Wednesday.

But the horse named after Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert at the centre of US efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, beat all but the second favourite Prisoner in the third race.

The action at Belmont Park was the first live sporting event in New York in nearly three months, as restrictions to curb the Covid-19 outbreak begin to ease.

The horse's owner, Philip Antonacci, bought the two-year-old for US$175,000 (S$245,000) last year, according to a New York Post report. Three months ago, he applied to give the horse the name Fauci to honour his family's Italian-American heritage and the doctor, who was a neighbour in Brooklyn. - REUTERS

The grey Reliable Team giving jockey Karis Teetan the second leg of his double at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.
Racing

Double joy for Teetan on 30th birthday

Related Stories

283-1 shock by Top Military

Xmas comes early for Dettori

22-1 outsider jumpstarts South Africa's return to horse racing

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING