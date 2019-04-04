Federation coming along fine

Federation (No. 1) taken out by Glen Boss in Tuesday's Trial 3, the three-year-old leading from go to whoa over the 1,000m.

Federation could be hard to hold out at his next start. That was the impression he gave when winning his trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

Taken out by Glen Boss, the three-year-old didn't just look the part. He played the part - leading from go to whoa over the 1,000m.

The start of that third and final trial of the morning was delayed when Boy Wonder broke through the gates and did a circuit riderless.

But it didn't seem to bother Federation who, like the others, had to be reboxed.

That done, he was first to clear the chute when the start was activated.

Wasting no time at all, he led the field to the first turn.

Copacabana, the mount of Michael Rodd, tried to make a race of it by eyeballing the leader at the 600m mark.

But it only served to make the trial more interesting to the early morning crowd watching the proceedings.

No sooner had they straightened for the run home that Federation brushed off the challenge.

Indeed, the son of Written Tycoon had it all sewn up 250m out and, although there was some good work put in by Viviano who came from nowhere to run second, it was all about the Mark Walker-trained galloper.

Not asked to do anything more than necessary in the closing stages, he still romped in by three parts of a length.

Viviano, ridden by MM Firdaus, was half a length in front of Copacabana. Federation clocked a more than decent time of 60.55sec for the journey.

Federation showed above-average potential on debut when second over the 1,000m.

Vlad Duric, who rode him that day in December, said that the horse would do better over a longer trip and, true to his word, Federation won his next start when racing over the 1,200m.

He finished fourth in his last start - beaten but not disgraced. Federation is better than that and, being a young horse, he is going to improve with racing.

Earlier in the morning, Walker sent out another galloper, Alamosa Express, for a practice trial and he impressed no end.

Sure, he didn't win the trial. That honour went to Raheeb, who led from the 250m mark.

He finished third, beaten a half length by second-placed Glengallon, the early pacemaker. But, to my mind, Alamosa Express was the one who ticked all the boxes.

Jumping from the outermost gate, he was last when they made that sweeping turn on the far side.

He was still last - and seemingly in a coma - when they straightened but, with 200m to travel, Alamosa Express went into overdrive.

From being a dozen lengths in arrears at the 100m mark, he dug deep to finish just 11/4 lengths behind the winner.

Unplaced in 13 of his 17 starts, Alamosa Express is better than the numbers suggest.

Right now, he seems to be racing above his "fighting weight". So, be patient and wait until his trainer puts him in a suitable race.

Then watch him come alive.