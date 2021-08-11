The fight is on to ‘double up’

Clergyman winning his last start easily. He looks set to go back to back on Sunday.

All three won at their last starts and there's enough ability in each one of them to suggest that two of the three could "double up" on Sunday.

We're talking about Clergyman, Winning Hobby and All We Know.

If you need more assurance, all three were outstanding on the training track yesterday morning - for which credit must go to their handlers who have kept them humming along.

Clergyman had Marc Lerner aboard when he clocked 39.9sec for his 600m spin.

Winning Hobby did the same trip in a swift 35.9. Joseph See was the pilot on All We Know who clocked 45 unextended.

All We Know and Winning Hobby are engaged in the same race.

To clock 45 seconds for 600m might seem like a slow time. But, just so you know, All We Know looked pound for pound a true contender. Indeed, someone at trackside even commented that he looked "a ball of muscle".

Sure, All We Know is a Class 4 galloper but he's got that "tick of the heart" which makes him a contender whenever he takes to the track.

Last time out, some three weeks ago, the chestnut lost ground when slowly away.

He was still near last on straightening. But, with Joseph See riding hell for leather, he powered home to clobber his rivals.

They never saw him coming. Like a freight train on full throttle, he took the 1,400m event by a neat half-length.

That was his third win and came after a third to The Wild Bunch - again over the 1,400m.

Prepared by Jason Ong, who pulled off a training double on Sunday with Loving Babe and Hosayliao, All We Know will be having his 19th race start on Sunday.

It's a competitive 1,400m event with the likes of Afalonhro, Wild Bee and workaholic Winning Hobby - just to name a few.

But the trip is right up his alley and there's nothing to suggest a flat run coming from this five-year-old.

Winning Hobby might have something to say about that. His workout was spot-on - just like that win last time when he led from pillar to post to take out the likes of Speedy Missile and Tom Cat.

That race, a Class 4 Division 2 affair over the 1,200m on grass, was the second time he had mugged his rivals with front-running tactics.

The extra 200m on Sunday might mean he has to rethink his race strategy. But he's a racy sort and his trainer, CT Kuah, will have him primed and poised for a winning double.

Same, too, can be said of Clergyman. His workout under Lerner would have trimmed off the excesses and added the polish to the coat of this six-year-old from Stephen Gray's yard.

As for the 2,000m trip, it might seem daunting but the way he won his last start over the mile - when he came charging home - was awesome.

He just kept going further and further away.

If anything, it was a clear signal that his forte could be the longer races. Much like the one he tackles on Sunday.