Filly set for Meteoric rise

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(5) RIGHT CHOICE never got into it last time but could prefer the shorter trip.

(1) GLOBAL PLAYER did well over this course and distance last time. Chance again.

(8) CONSTANTIA HAZE has improved with blinkers.

(4) TWICE AS SPLENDID will do better from off the pace.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(5) METEORIC lost in the stewards' room last time. The filly looks the one to beat.

(7) CODE ZERO should not finish far behind on collateral form.

Watch newcomers (8) DANCING DORA and (9) MOONSHININGTHROUGH.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(7) SUPER EXCITED could follow up on his last-start success in not an overly strong field.

(3) TWELVE OAKS is holding form. In for the top honours.

(8) SUPER AGRA is speedy. If held together, he could keep up the gallop.

(4) SUCCESSFUL SECRET has a chance on his recent form.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) SILVER TYCOON looks well-above average but has not raced for nearly eight months after a facile maiden win.

(4) SWEET AND SPICY showed a form return after a break.

(2) IVALO'S PRINCE and (1) FREEDOM SEEKER (not striding out last time) should fight out the tierce money.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) ROCK OF AFRICA ran on to be a neck in front of (6) BALLON D'OR last time. It could get close again.

(3) NORDIC REBEL is getting on but could get into the action on recent collateral form.

(4) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR is having his peak run and should appreciate the longer distance.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) SUPREME QUEST was unlucky not to have won a feature race last time and gets a drop in class. She beat (4) BIG BURN by 3½ lengths and the weights are the same, so she should confirm.

The rest are maidens and visitor (7) THREE HEARTS could prove best of them. However stable companions (2) MIKE'S CHICK, (5) WISTERIA AVENUE and (11) BEADED GOWN are sure to improve.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

On strict collateral form, there should not be much among (1) BARD OF AVON, (5) TEAM GOLD, (7) WILLIAM ROBERTSON and (8) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE.

Bard Of Avon appears to have most improvement and gets the nod. (2) VEGAS HI RISE should prove best of the maidens.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) SULTANAH is finding true form and should make her presence felt.

(7) ROHA looks to be maturing after a break and could follow up on an impressive second win.

(5) QUERARI FERRARI could turn it around with (4) ULULATE on their recent meeting, which brings (1) ROUGE ALLURE into the reckoning.