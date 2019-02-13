Final Attempt will be first home in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) SARABI has fair form, top rider and a good draw in this wide open race. Should go close.

(3) GINGER BISCUIT is hard to beat when finishing on and she showed something like her best form last time.

(6) YAAS won a nice race here last but has a bit more to do this time. Still must be right there.

(2) MISSIBABA took on males last time. This trip is better and she has a plum draw.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA showed up well in the Highveld earlier. That kind of form should be strong here. He tries the Poly and has been given a decent barrier draw.

(1) SOLSBURY HILL has not scored as well in that department but must enjoy this longer trip to the 1,000m at Scottsville where he played up.

(3) RUMBLEINTHEJUNGLE can score an overdue win but has drawn widest.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) HEY JUDE looks to be meeting the right kind of field. She can open her account.

(9) ABBEY has only raced in barrier trials but has shown potential. She has drawn a bit wide but could be a danger still.

(5) MAKHET showed good pace in her penultimate. Perhaps her run at Scottsville needs to be ignored. She may prefer the turn and Poly.

(4) WINTER SYMPHONY can feature well.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) FINAL ATTEMPT ran on well and was then badly baulked last time. He has shown enough to win a race like this but needs to break on terms.

(3) SHARPE'S EAGLE scored nicely last time. He has been rested but could come out flying.

(6) MASTER SAM has a 4kg claim and it could give him a big say. He did improve last time.

(2) L'HISTOIRE looks a bit better than his last try. More in it.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) RED SHIFT was most unlucky last time. He has a better draw and can make amends.

(2) COLLABRO was not far off him in that race and will be having his third run after rest. Could prove dangerous.

(5) EUPHORIC is a youngster who may have more to come with maturity. Must be respected from draw two.

(9) ARCHILLES carries a light weight and could get into contention.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(2) JANICE'S SECRET showed something like her best form last time. She will be at her peak and has shown enough on the Poly previously.

(4) ROMAN COURTESAN'S second career win is overdue now. She is also having her third run after rest.

(1) SWEET PRESERVE is better than her barrier trial run. She wants this longer trip and must be considered.

(3) JOSEPHINE BAKER is holding form.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(2) TOLTEC is a Polytrack specialist who ran a nice race after rest last time. If showing no ill effects in his second run after rest should be a hard one to pass at the finish.

(1) TOMMY GRAND is another stubborn sort near the front and he won a nice race last time.

Another that can get into the fight is (4) SALTORO RIDGE who could get away over the longer trip.

(3) BRIGHTEYEBUSHYTAIL has a say too.