Fined tuned for a Piano Solo

Joao Moreira has a good book of rides and could score on Nitro Express in Race 4.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 SHANGHAI GRACE has gone close on a number of occasions and, with the right run here, he could finally go on with it.

9 RED MAJESTY is on the steady improve. He finished a close-up second last start and off that effort that he is a danger.

1 SMART COUSIN steps down in grade. He will get every opportunity under Joao Moreira.

6 APOLAR WARRIOR is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 TELECOM SMART turned in a career-best second last start. He lacks gate speed but, with further improvement, he can break through.

3 NOIR RIDER should roll forward and find the front. He's much better suited in Class 4. He is worth supporting on an each-way basis.

6 UNIVERSAL GO GO is competitive. The booking of Moreira commands respect.

11 THE ELITES caught the eye at the trials. He's open to further improvement.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

1 CLEMENT LEGEND is racing well and should appreciate the step back in grade. He draws well, stays the distance and rates as the one to beat.

5 DIONYSUS COLLIN is competitive in his spot. He has run very well over this course and distance.

4 KUNGFUMASTER PANDA is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He needs only to offset the wide draw to be competitive.

7 DONC JE SUIS bears close watching with the booking of Zac Purton.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

11 NITRO EXPRESS looks well placed to go one better. He narrowly missed over this course and distance last start and the retention of Moreira's services commands respect.

3 TAILOR MADE is still in need of a first win. Still, he is racing well and from the gate he will go close.

5 PRESIDENT STAR is in search of a hat-trick of wins.

1 MANNA FROM HEAVEN has drawn well and should be thereabouts.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 PIANO SOLO is better than his record suggests. He's shown glimpses of ability and, with Purton engaged, he just might be ready to put it all together.

9 SHADOW BREAKER should get the run of the race and could easily challenge for the win.

3 CHATER PINS just needs the right run to get his chance.

5 KING DRAGON was a winner in this grade three starts ago.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 TRIPLE TRIPLE maps to get the gun run from gate four. He's racing well and rates as the one to beat.

1 SPARKLING DRAGON has a powerful finish on his day. He needs only luck to be competitive.

9 MEHBOOB draws well and should be able to sit close to the speed. He's solid in this grade.

2 BEAUTY RUSH could give them something to chase down and the booking of Purton holds him in good stead.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 CHIKORITA was unlucky in the straight last time out. Had he received a clean run, he could have a finished much closer.

4 XPONENTIAL is better than his last-start struggles suggest. He should get every chance.

9 SIGHT HERO was caught attempting to make all last time out. He'll roll forward and look the winner at some point.

6 STAR OF WUYI is on the up. He only needs to offset the wide gate.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

2 TASHIDELEK was caught wide and made to sustain a run two starts ago at Happy Valley. With a smooth run, he is capable of winning this.

4 FARSHAD is looking to notch a hat-trick of wins. He remains in this grade which is suitable and, from the draw, he should get a nice run.

9 BUNDLE OF DELIGHT steps into Class 3. He slots in light and rates as a chance to go back-to-back.

11 FAST PACE is consistent in his spot. The inside draw is a huge help.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

7 NORDIC WELLSTAR went close three starts ago. Since then he's mixed his form but, with a fast pace and quiet ride, he can sneak in and win.

4 BRILLIANT FORTUNE has done nothing but impress across two starts, both times finishing runner-up.

9 FALCON TURBO mixes his form but is capable of bouncing out of the ground at any moment.

6 EIGHT TRIGRAMS draws a touch awkward but won't be too far away.

