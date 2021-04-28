Fined tuned for a Piano Solo
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,650M)
3 SHANGHAI GRACE has gone close on a number of occasions and, with the right run here, he could finally go on with it.
9 RED MAJESTY is on the steady improve. He finished a close-up second last start and off that effort that he is a danger.
1 SMART COUSIN steps down in grade. He will get every opportunity under Joao Moreira.
6 APOLAR WARRIOR is next best.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
2 TELECOM SMART turned in a career-best second last start. He lacks gate speed but, with further improvement, he can break through.
3 NOIR RIDER should roll forward and find the front. He's much better suited in Class 4. He is worth supporting on an each-way basis.
6 UNIVERSAL GO GO is competitive. The booking of Moreira commands respect.
11 THE ELITES caught the eye at the trials. He's open to further improvement.
RACE 3 (2,200M)
1 CLEMENT LEGEND is racing well and should appreciate the step back in grade. He draws well, stays the distance and rates as the one to beat.
5 DIONYSUS COLLIN is competitive in his spot. He has run very well over this course and distance.
4 KUNGFUMASTER PANDA is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He needs only to offset the wide draw to be competitive.
7 DONC JE SUIS bears close watching with the booking of Zac Purton.
RACE 4 (1,650M)
11 NITRO EXPRESS looks well placed to go one better. He narrowly missed over this course and distance last start and the retention of Moreira's services commands respect.
3 TAILOR MADE is still in need of a first win. Still, he is racing well and from the gate he will go close.
5 PRESIDENT STAR is in search of a hat-trick of wins.
1 MANNA FROM HEAVEN has drawn well and should be thereabouts.
RACE 5 (1,650M)
1 PIANO SOLO is better than his record suggests. He's shown glimpses of ability and, with Purton engaged, he just might be ready to put it all together.
9 SHADOW BREAKER should get the run of the race and could easily challenge for the win.
3 CHATER PINS just needs the right run to get his chance.
5 KING DRAGON was a winner in this grade three starts ago.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
6 TRIPLE TRIPLE maps to get the gun run from gate four. He's racing well and rates as the one to beat.
1 SPARKLING DRAGON has a powerful finish on his day. He needs only luck to be competitive.
9 MEHBOOB draws well and should be able to sit close to the speed. He's solid in this grade.
2 BEAUTY RUSH could give them something to chase down and the booking of Purton holds him in good stead.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
5 CHIKORITA was unlucky in the straight last time out. Had he received a clean run, he could have a finished much closer.
4 XPONENTIAL is better than his last-start struggles suggest. He should get every chance.
9 SIGHT HERO was caught attempting to make all last time out. He'll roll forward and look the winner at some point.
6 STAR OF WUYI is on the up. He only needs to offset the wide gate.
RACE 8 (1,650M)
2 TASHIDELEK was caught wide and made to sustain a run two starts ago at Happy Valley. With a smooth run, he is capable of winning this.
4 FARSHAD is looking to notch a hat-trick of wins. He remains in this grade which is suitable and, from the draw, he should get a nice run.
9 BUNDLE OF DELIGHT steps into Class 3. He slots in light and rates as a chance to go back-to-back.
11 FAST PACE is consistent in his spot. The inside draw is a huge help.
RACE 9 (1,000M)
7 NORDIC WELLSTAR went close three starts ago. Since then he's mixed his form but, with a fast pace and quiet ride, he can sneak in and win.
4 BRILLIANT FORTUNE has done nothing but impress across two starts, both times finishing runner-up.
9 FALCON TURBO mixes his form but is capable of bouncing out of the ground at any moment.
6 EIGHT TRIGRAMS draws a touch awkward but won't be too far away.
COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
