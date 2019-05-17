Finley Hill looks long overdue for a win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) LITTLE RED STAR showed on debut and can go on with it.

(5) PRINCESS BLITZ has run well enough in both of her local starts to have a winning chance in this weak field.

(1) FERRARI'S MOON was a bit disappointing last time out but is capable of better and could contest the finish.

(6) HEART STONE has some fair form over this course and distance.

(2) KING OF PROMISE needs to do more to win butcould play a minor role.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) JENNY DENNY looks the one to beat if she could repeat her local debut.

(4) KATASHA showed good improvement last time out and can go close again.

(1) COASTAL STORM is holding her form and should contest the finish again.

(3) HIDDEN POWER is battling to win but continues to hold her form and is not out of it.

(2) SUZIE MAYWEATHER was well beaten on her local debut and now tries the Polytrack.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) FINLEY HILL is long overdue for his first win. He has always held his form and always contests the finish. He has a big chance in this line-up.

(2) GIVE ME DYNAMITE has some fair local form and can contest the finish.

(5) CHAPEL CURVE has improved in her new yard and is not out of it, if fit from his break.

(8) ANGKOR has a chance.

(3) IN THE NAVY needs to find a few lengths to win but might place.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) FASHION FORCE found her best form last week and can go close again.

(7) ICE MINT may have needed her local debut, so look for good improvement.

(1) ELUSIVE GREEN returns from a break and should run well from a good draw.

(2) BRAGGIE'S SUNSHINE disappointed last time out after showing some improvement before that.

(3) ROSIE is struggling to find her best form but is capable of better.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(1) FRIKKIE has run some nice races in better fields than this but does give weight away to all his rivals.

(2) ONESIE returned to form with a good win last time out and deserves respect.

(3) WHEEL OF TIME has some fair recent form and could be in the shake-up.

(4) ROSSLYN CHAPEL has not won for some time but could earn some minor money.

(5) DATA LINK is unreliable but is also not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) EPIC STORM is in good form and could be the one to beat.

(5) SEATTLE SOUND is holding form and should go close.

(7) SPOILS OF WAR was a runaway maiden winner last time out but faces a stronger field.

(4) ETERNAL NIGHT has won on this surface and her last run was a good one.

(8) BLUE SAGE is improving and can be considered.

(1) REDBERRY WOOD has been a bit disappointing in her new yard.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) VOICES OF LIGHT is holding form and has a winning chance.

(5) DYNASTY'S BOY was a very easy winner last time out.

(6) PICK AGAIN is suited to this distance.

(3) SCRIBO is holding form and can contest the finish.

(1) FOUNDING FATHER disappointed last start but could bounce back after a short break.

(2) OPEN FIRE has some ability and may have gone too quickly last time out. He deserves respect.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) MASTERFUL has some good recent form and is well drawn, so can go close.

(5) SEVILLE is unreliable but did win well on this surface in his penultimate start.

(6) CHESTNUT WILD is badly drawn but is in good form.

(7) CLIFTON BEACH is better than her last run would suggest and can earn.

(3) WORLD MISSION is capable of an upset.

(4) LETS BE FRANK showed improvement last time out and deserves respect.