Fiorella is the pick of the day

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) EXCLUSIVE QUANTITY has been gelded during his three months off and is a big runner.

(2) LARRY JACK hasn't been far off in decent Cape fields.

(5) CANADIAN BOLT has gone close and seems sure to do so again. Interestingly Marcus jumps off onto (6) DOUBLE DELUX, who made a fair if unspectacular debut. Respect.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(13) LEWA DOWNS stands out on form, and in this weak field and looks the winner.

(4) SECOND TO NONE could give cheek on her latest before a rest.

(6) FIRSTNAVALOFFICER improved last time, and is another to consider.

(3) PALACE ROSE has had a lot of chances, but respect with Marcus up.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(12) MELA STREGATA has been expensive to follow, but looks certain to create a good impression against this moderate bunch.

(1) SWEET PRESERVE is a consistent placer, and can chase her home.

(6) SASSY QUEEN stayed on her course debut last time.

(2) GREEN CAVIAR and (10) CHAMPAGNE GOLD are others to consider.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) JET STREAM seems certain to get the extra, and should account for this maiden field.

(2) DANCING MOONLIGHT isn't the most reliable, but can surprise on a good day.

(3) JACK OF ALL TRADES seems one paced but can earn.

(7) ALL ABOARD has scope, and tries the extra.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) CROWD PLEASER always runs well here and his latest can be ignored.

(2) FLICHITYBY FARR also loves the track, and is weighted to win but returns from rest.

(3) SILVER ROSE, (4) TOP CLASSMAN, (6) CAT'S LEGACY and (7) CRIME VICTIM are all in form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FIORELLA is a top-class filly, and despite giving away loads of weight, should be too good.

(4) ROYAL FROST has good Cape form, and can stretch her receiving almost 10kg.

Same goes for (6) ANNELINE if getting the 1,400m.

(2) CAMPHORATUS, (7) FRENCH LEGEND and (8) CALL ME WINTER all have shock potential.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) LITTLE WINTER just won maiden, but has a chance again.

(3) SARABI is always in the mix, and from pole position has to be involved.

(6) TUULIKKI must have a say while (7) MISSIBABA is capable of running a good race.