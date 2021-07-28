Fire Away is locked and loaded

His record isn't captivating. Indeed, he hasn't lived up to his name.

In recent times, Fire Away has not been firing away. But it doesn't mean he's a dud or a damp squib.

Already a winner of three races, there are still some victories left in him.

Indeed, if his runaway show at the lone trial yesterday morning is an indication, there is still time for him to fire away.

The five-year-old grey had drawn the outermost gate in that eight-horse trial but he made light of the situation the moment he snared the lead on settling down.

Up in the saddle, Shafrizal Saleh was getting a cosy ride.

Strong M Smart and Galvarino tried to close the gap on the leader but, approaching the 600m mark, it looked all in vain.

Into the home stretch and the grey had opened up a healthy four-length lead.

As for the rest, they were so well strung out that you wondered if they were, indeed, indulging in social distancing.

With the finish looming, Shafrizal allowed Fire Away to cruise home on his own momentum.

That, he did. And even then, at the finish, Fire Away had put 31/2 lengths on Strong N Smart.

Another 21/2 lengths in arrears was Qaidoom.

From Mark Walker's yard, the filly was ridden by Hakim Kamarudin.

But, on the day when there was just one trial, it was all about Fire Away.

Trained by Tan Kah Soon for Titanium Racing Stable, Fire Away is running into some kind of form. He deserves to be among the winners.

His last win was way back in May, 2019. That was in Class 4. Like a yoyo, he has risen and fallen through the ranks. At one time, he even raced in Class 3.

Right now, Fire Away does seem to be in a happy place. He's in Class 5 and that's where he can do some damage.

Also from the trial, there was plenty to like about Qaidoom's showing.

Yet to face the starter in a race, she is being patiently nursed along by Walker.

She has been to the trials twice before - winning the first one and losing out by a nose in the second.

For an unraced three-year-old, Qaidoom didn't do anything wrong in her trial.

She was always striding out nicely and she wasn't asked to go chasing after the runaway leader.

Watch out for Qaidoom when Walker does eventually send her to the races. She looks the real deal.