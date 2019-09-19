Fire To The Rein has improved enough to win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(13) MAY QUEEN found support at long odds on debut and, after finding problems, performed well to take second place. She could make amends.

(1) SECRET PALACE ran on nicely after a rest and sports blinkers now.

(2) ALLMYLOVING is capable but needs to put it in. Watch the many debutantes especially (10) NU BELL, (12) DARK SONG and (8) DUCHESS OF WINDSOR.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) ANATOLIO gave a lot of cheek last time in his first run as a gelding sporting blinkers. Looks in good shape.

(3) LIVE BY NIGHT needs to find 0.75 lengths on him but should be right there.

(1) TOKOLOSH is improving and could get into the money.

(9) LEPRECHAUN comes off a break and shouldn't be far back.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(7) FIRE TO THE REIN improved heaps in his second start. He has a good draw and the extra will suit.

(3) ARTISAN drifted in the betting when not disgraced on debut. Expect big improvement.

(12) PERFECTLY PUTT disappointed in his post-debut but should do a lot better.

(1) DADS ROOTS races as a gelding after a rest and must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(5) IRREVOCABLE DREAM won on the second time of asking and looks to have plenty more to come. If relaxed early, will run on strongly.

(9) MELCHIZEDEK beat (8) ROYAL CITY narrowly on this track and trip last time and they should finish together.

(3) WESTERN OASIS needs to make up five lengths on them.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(1) KIRKCONNEL LASS and (5) KAPAMA should fight it out. Both are in form and, with 3.5kg less to shoulder, the latter gets the nod.

(6) BLACK TIE improved with blinkers and could act as the hare and keep on galloping again.

(7) EMPRESS ROCK hasn't been far off and could trouble them.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) HARTLEYFOUR beat (9) HOT AUGUST and (8) BAAHIR last time. They'll contest the finish.

(6) SNOW IN SEATTLE comes into the reckoning on collateral form and it could get close all round.

(2) GEMCUTTER wasn't disgraced in his first run in his new surroundings and could get into the action.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) DEFY GRAVITY who held off (2) SILVER SPECTRUM when they last met, look sharp.

(4) RAGOON makes his debut for the stable but often doesn't put it in. Watch the betting.

(5) SEVENTH OF JUNE who could make his presence felt.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(4) JIVE EXPRESS fought on to edge out faster finishing (1) JACKO BOY and (5) ALWAYS RED and on paper they should finish in a line. However, Jacko Boy was given too much to do and should prove superior.

(2) LITTLEWOOD needed her last outing and should get into the mix.