Fired Up primed to win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CAERPHILLY has been threatening. She could have her consistency rewarded.

(14) SUMIDA eased in the betting on debut, but showed good speed before tiring.

(2) FLOWER OF SCOTLAND is getting better. Could get into the mix.

(7) BECAUSE I CAN and (8) DALGETY BAY can earn the minor cheques.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) STORMY SEAS races as a gelding for the first time. Any improvement should see him win.

(4) MARS ROVER pulled up fatigued last time. Should get back on track.

(14) ANEKSI should be ready to give her best.

(12) SONNY QUINN found support at long odds on debut. Will improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) ARYAAM eased in the betting on debut, but ran on nicely to finish second. He can win.

(10) PATON'S TEARS raced greenly on debut and had to settle for second. Should improve.

(2) MISS VENEZUELA should again be up with the pace.

(16) YOU DESERVE IT, (12) PETUNIA and (4) LADY NICA must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(14) MAPLE SUGAR was backed when a bit unlucky to lose by a nose on debut.

(6) BROOKLYN BRIDGE lost it in the stewards' room last start. Could put the record straight.

(1) ZODIAC PRINCESS has been knocking on the door.

(7) SO THEY SAY found all sorts of problems last time. Could feature with better luck.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(1) PURPLE PANTHER is in form. Hard to oppose in a moderate field.

(9) HAVE A GO JO races as a gelding after a long break. Watch for improvement.

(3) DUSTED DONUT needed his first run as a gelding.

(2) ROMEO'S MAGIC could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(7) CATEGORY FOUR is in form. Could achieve a hat-trick.

(6) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN, (8) SEVEN PATRIOTS and (5) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS are on better terms and it could get close all round.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(12) SMOKE has been threatening to record his second win. If a breathing problem does not hinder him, he could succeed.

(7) OSCAR WILDE is better than his last run suggested.

(5) ICE LORD is having his peak run. Must be considered.

(14) WAR JEWEL could prove best of the others.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(1) COCKNEY PRIDE is thrown in under these conditions probably because she needs a confidence booster to get back to her best.

(7) SWEET AND SPICY and (6) SHEZAGLO are not well in, but are up-and-coming horses.

(3) EMPRESS JOSEPHINE is back from a coughing spell. Should run well.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(2) FIRED UP is having his peak run. Should contest the finish.

(12) KINGS ARCHER is back to his honest ways.

(5) DAN THE LAD can never be ignored over this distance.

(15) CERTIFIABLE is one of those to be included in the novelty bets.