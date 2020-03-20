First for Brazilian Borges in Hong Kong

Jockey Vagner Borges is all smiles after his first Hong Kong win at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Brazilian jockey Vagner Borges realised a dream on Wednesday night, when he bagged his first Hong Kong win at Happy Valley.

He scored an all-the-way success aboard Very Sweet Orange in the Class 3 Cassia Handicap over 1,000m.

"My dream was always to come to Hong Kong and to have a winner here, I'm very happy," said Borges, through his interpreter, Luis Lopez.

The 26-year-old broke cleanly aboard the Me Tsui-trained galloper to hold the front. From there, he fended off the late challenge from Amazing Kiwi by 1/2 half a length.

The win was Very Sweet Orange's third in succession.

Brazil's four-time champion jockey returned for his second short-term contract with nine rides last Sunday, when his best result was a runner-up effort for Tsui but he managed to go one better for the handler on Wednesday night.

"I just want to say thank you to the trainer for giving me the opportunity, I've waited a long time for this and I want to thank the trainer and the Jockey Club for the win," said the jockey.

Borges has followed fellow countrymen, three-time British champion Silvestre de Sousa, and three-time Hong Kong champion jockey Joao Moreira to carve a career in Hong Kong .