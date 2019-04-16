Five riders suspended for careless riding

Jockey Nooresh Juglall, who has informed the Singapore Turf Club that his farewell Kranji meeting would be April 26 because of family reasons, has ended his stint prematurely.

The Mauritian has been suspended for three Singapore race days until April 26 over his handling of Satellite Winner in the last race at Kranji on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding for permitting his mount to shift inwards to a point near the 750m mark, where he tightened the running of Silent Force, who was taken inwards and caused Super Speed to check.

Four other riders have also been suspended for careless riding at Sunday's meeting.

Marc Lerner will be out for four Singapore race days for careless riding on Optimum Star in Race 1. As he has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from April 22 to May 10.

JP van der Merwe pleaded guilty to careless riding aboard Mr Alfonso in Race 2. His suspension started yesterday and will end on April 21 (two Singapore race days).

Troy See, who just returned from a suspension, has picked up two Singapore race days for careless riding on My Gold in Race 5. As he has been engaged to ride on Friday, his suspension will be from Saturday to April 26.

Apprentice T Krisna also pleaded guilty to careless riding on Sugartime Jazz in Race 6. As he has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from April 22 to May 3 (two Singapore race days).