Five riders suspended for careless riding

APPRENTICE JOCKEY

F YUSOFF

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Aug 5 to Aug 16 (riding this Friday and Sunday)

Offence: Careless riding on Fight To Victory in Race 2 on Friday

APPRENTICE JOCKEY

CS CHIN

Penalty: Three Singapore race days , from July 20 to Aug 9

Offence: Careless riding on Wonderful Knight in Race 3 on Friday

JOCKEY S NOH

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from July 29 to Aug 9

Offence: Careless riding on Sun Rectitude in Race 3 on Sunday

JOCKEY J AZZOPARDI

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Aug 5 to Aug 16

Offence: Careless riding on Gamely in Race 4 on Sunday

JOCKEY M RODD

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from July 29 to Aug 9

Offence: Careless riding on Elite Excalibur in Race 9 on Sunday