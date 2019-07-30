Five riders suspended for careless riding
APPRENTICE JOCKEY
F YUSOFF
Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Aug 5 to Aug 16 (riding this Friday and Sunday)
Offence: Careless riding on Fight To Victory in Race 2 on Friday
APPRENTICE JOCKEY
CS CHIN
Penalty: Three Singapore race days , from July 20 to Aug 9
Offence: Careless riding on Wonderful Knight in Race 3 on Friday
JOCKEY S NOH
Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from July 29 to Aug 9
Offence: Careless riding on Sun Rectitude in Race 3 on Sunday
JOCKEY J AZZOPARDI
Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Aug 5 to Aug 16
Offence: Careless riding on Gamely in Race 4 on Sunday
JOCKEY M RODD
Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from July 29 to Aug 9
Offence: Careless riding on Elite Excalibur in Race 9 on Sunday
