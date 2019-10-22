Five riders suspended for careless riding

JOCKEY M KELLADY

Sentences: Six Singapore race days, from Oct 21 until Nov 15

Offences: Careless riding on Washington in Race 4 on Friday and on Be Bee in Race 5 on Sunday

JOCKEY K A'ISISUHAIRI

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 4 until Nov 15

Offence: Careless riding on From The Navy in Race 2 on Friday.

JOCKEY T REHAIZAT

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Oct 21 until Nov 3.

Offence: Careless riding on Lim's Torpedo in Race 5 on Friday.

APPRENTICE CK NG

Sentence: Four Singapore race days, from Nov 4 until Nov 17

Offence: Careless riding on Cloudburst in Race 4 on Sunday

JOCKEY I AZHAR

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Oct 26 until Nov 8

Offence: Careless riding on Sportscaster in Race 7 on Sunday