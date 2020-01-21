Five riders suspended for careless riding

Apprentice jockey ZX Tan, who opened his Kranji account with Rapid Fire on Jan 12, was hauled before the racing stewards for his ride on Star Knight in Race 6 on Friday night.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that he permitted his mount to move inwards when insufficiently clear of Ironside.

The incident happened near the 1,100m mark and Ironside had to be checked.

He was suspended for three Singapore racedays, from Feb 8 to 15.

This penalty will be served consecutively, following the completion of his four-day suspension which began on Sunday.

Four other riders were also dealt with by the racing stewards at the Saturday race meeting.

They were Joseph See, CC Wong, Louis Beuzelin and Tengku Rehaizat.

See, the rider of Speed Racer in Race 2, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that approaching the 200m mark, when attempting to use his whip, he failed to have proper control of his mount.

As a result, he allowed his mount to shift outwards, when not clear of Eunos Ave Three, who had to be severely checked.

See was suspended from Jan 19 to Feb 1, covering three Singapore race days.

Speed Racer finished second but was relegated to third after a successful objection by jockey D Moor, the rider of Eunos Ave Three.

Former top apprentice Wong was found guilty of careless riding on Centurion in Race 3.

He had, near the 800m mark, allowed his mount to shift inwards, leaving insufficient racing room for Pisca Pisca, resulting in the horse being checked.

Wong was suspended for three Singapore race days, from Feb 8 until Feb 15.

The penalty will be served consecutively, following the completion of an earlier suspension from Sunday to Feb 7.

Beuzelin was astride Quarter Back when, nearing the 500m mark in Race 7, he directed his mount in when not clear of Super Fortune (S John).

It resulted in Super Fortune being severely checked.

Beuzelin was suspended for four Singapore race days. His suspension is until Feb 7.

Finally, Rehaizat was charged with careless riding when astride Lim's Samurai in Race 7.

Nearing the 250m mark of the 1,200m race, he allowed his mount to shift outwards when riding along.

At that stage, his mount was not clear of Eagle Eye (A Collett), who had to be checked.

He pleaded guilty and was suspended for three Singapore race days, which will run until Feb 1.