Five riders suspended for careless riding

APPRENTICE JOCKEY SIMON KOK

Penalties: $1,000 fine and one-day suspension from May 30 to June 5.

Offences: Fined for returning to scale 1.1kg over the declared weight he weighed out on Super Speed in Saturday's Race 7. There was no evidence to suggest that Kok had or attempted to deceive the clerk of scales when weighing.

He was also suspended for careless riding on Pennywise in the Group 1 Kranji Mile in Race 10.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY HAKIM KAMARUDDIN

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from May 30 to June 19.

Offences: Suspended one race day each for careless riding on Exdream in Saturday's Race 7, on his winner Our Pinnacle in Race 9 and on his Kranji Mile mount Sacred Croix in Race 10.

JOCKEY MATTHEW KELLADY

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from May 30 to June 5.

Offence: Careless riding on Hardcore in Saturday's Race 8.

JOCKEY MARC LERNER

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from May 30 to June 5.

Offence: Careless riding on Gold Star in Saturday's Race 11.

JOCKEY SHAFRIZAL SALEH

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from May 30 to June 5.

Offence: Careless riding on Quarter Back in Saturday's Race 11.