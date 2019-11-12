Five suspended, Lerner appealing
APPRENTICE JOCKEY N ZYRUL
Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 30 to Dec 8, following his four-day suspension from Nov 11 to Nov 29.
Offence: Careless riding on Silver Joy in Race 3 on Sunday.
JOCKEY L BEUZELIN
Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Dec 2 to Jan 1, following his three-day suspension from Nov 18 to Dec 1.
Offence: Careless riding on Siam MP in Race 6 on Sunday.
JOCKEY I SAIFUDIN
Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 30 to Dec 8, following his four-day suspension from Nov 11 to Nov 29.
Offence: Careless riding on Auspicious Day in Race 6 on Sunday.
JOCKEY B WOODWORTH
Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 18 to Dec 1.
Offence: Careless riding on Sacred Croix in Race 9 on Sunday.
JOCKEY M LERNER
Sentence: One month, from Nov 11 to Dec 10.
Offence: Presented himself to the clerk of scale and completed the weighing out process on Fame Star in Race 8 on Friday night without wearing a body protector, which is a compulsory piece of riding equipment.
Lerner has exercised his right of appeal against the decision of the stipendiary stewards and the penalty imposed on him. He made an application for a stay of sentence, which is being considered. The appeal will be heard at a date to be fixed.
