Flame Fella set to blaze the trail

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Of those that have raced, (12) ROCK MANOR (third in both starts) and (7) EL PATRON (good second on debut) stand out.

(9) HERTOG can improve on debut.

Watch the many first-timers, especially the Candice Dawson pair (11) PROMISEOFAMASTER and (13) SAVIOUR, as well as (14) TIGER'S ROCK.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(13) WINTER HAZE found support on debut but pulled up fatigued. Deserves another chance.

(3) CELESTIAL FIRE was backed at long odds on debut and showed plenty of speed. Both will know more about it.

(1) ALLMYLOVING hasn't been far off in all four starts and could get into the mix again.

(6) KAYDEN'S BULLET improved in her second start in Kimberley.

Watch betting on the many first-timers.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(1) FLAME FELLA needed his last run and stays the distance. The one to beat.

(2) BYRON BAY ran on smartly last time out and could turn it around with (3) THE LITIGATOR over the extra trip.

(5) SMART DEAL disappoints every time but will put it in one day.

(6) VOODOO is another struggling to crack a victory.

(4) HUMOUR ME is improving and could enjoy the longer distance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) LATIN OPUS will be at peak fitness and should be in the shake-up.

(5) THE BRASS WAY finished fourth in all three starts and was 1.8 lengths in front of (9) BLOCKHEAD last time out. However, the latter was on debut and could turn it around with a run under the belt.

(1) GIMME THE FIRE did better with blinkers and shouldn't be far off.

(2) EL SERENO and (3) DUKE OF SWING have wide draws to overcome.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) CAPTAIN'S DARLING made pleasing late headway here on debut, and now has Fourie up in a moderate field. Should go close.

(3) HOLLYWOOD BELLE had her best run here and is lightly raced. Respect.

(1) PHILOMENA and (5) LOUISA MAY can both earn.

First-timers (8) MY WICKED WAYS and (9) ROLL IN THE HAY are well bred. Watch the betting.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) EIGHTFOLDS LASS needed her last outing and should relish the extra trip.

(3) KAYLA'S EAGLE is doing better and could get into the action.

(9) DIAMONDS 'N RUBIES comes off a break - respect any market support.

(1) TUSCAN LIGHT and (2) SPARKLING GOLD have drawn wide out but could place.

(5) VIJETA needed her last outing and, with (6) CRYSTAL'S WORLD, could get into the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) RIO QUERARI was outrun late last time and should make amends in this moderate line-up.

(1) SALT is fast and could get away over 1,000m here.

(4) EMPIRE GLORY and (6) SUPER LADY are others with upset potential.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(6) HAKEEM is honest and should give another good performance.

(8) COME THE DAY is back over shorter trip and shouldn't be far off.

(4) YAMOTO never recovered after being hampered last time out and could make amends.

(3) AMERICAN INDIAN has ability and, if in a galloping mood, could double-up.

(1) CASH TIME and (2) COLD CASH are on the short list.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(5) SILVER DAZZLE was backed last time out and, while well beaten, may have needed the run. Respect.

(9) SIGMA ALPHA made late headway on debut and should improve.

(1) LIP SERVICE and (2) PETITE BIJOU have had a few chances but should be in the shake-up.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) LA BELLA MIA came off a rest, found support and ran them off their feet.

(5) SEE YOU TYGER accounted for (2) WINTER WATCH (never far off), (3) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY, (7) THREE STARS (will do better) and (8) OPERA (blinkers on now) before but failed to produce last time. She could resume winning ways.

(4) POOL PARTY could upset the apple-cart.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(9) LEAD SINGER showed tons of pace on debut and, from pole position, should be involved in the finish.

(1) MARAUDING made good improvement last start and will go close if repeating.

(8) FORBACH made a reasonable debut and should come on.

(6) EPIC showed signs of life last start after being gelded and could shock with more improvement.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(6) ABELIE is an up and coming three-year-old and impressed last time out. With Muzi back aboard, he could go in again.

(2) BULLSADE and (3) TAMMANY HALL could resume their battle and it could go either way again.

(1) WITCH OF THE WEST should see out the mile nowadays. Stable companions (5) FARIHA and (4) ONLY TO WIN could get into the action.