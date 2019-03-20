Flamenco Dancer has all the right moves

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) CANTATA CHOIR was well beaten in his first barrier trial. She did a lot better next time out.

(3) JUSTADOREHER has done well on the Polytrack and can finish in the money once again.

(4) LADY LEGEND has lacked a finish in her first three starts but could improve.

(6) TRIP TO FREEDOM is likely to do better than her barrier trial.

(8) WELAKAPELA has done well so far and can win.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) DALLAS and (2) OPENSEA are both battling to get out of the maiden ranks but do like the Polytrack and could fight out the finish once again.

(3) PHOENIX SUN has some fair recent form and is clearly not out of it.

(4) FIORANO was not disgraced on debut and has a winning chance.

(5) HARMONICA was not beaten far in his barrier trial and can be considered.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) PODCAST was not disgraced when runner-up last time out and can go one better this time.

(2) ELUSIVE WOLF was well beaten on the turf last time out but is better on the Polytrack.

(3) KINGSTON BOY has had his merit-rating drop and he could surprise.

(4) PETER PIPER is in good form but has a wide draw. He has a chance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) FLAMENCO DANCER is holding her form and is coming off a narrow win. She can easily win this.

(2) LITTLE BRISTOL has quickened well to win both her last two starts. She will appreciate the longer trip.

(4) TOMBOLA is capable of better and can finish in the money.

(5) SHEIK'S STORM is holding form and can surprise.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) MOCHA ROSE has some fair recent form and does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(2) CODE WRITER has been disappointing since her maiden win but could improve on the Polytrack.

(3) MAMBO LYRIC probably needed her last run and could improve.

(5) MIESQUE SUNRISE has improved and is not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(2) BLACKBALL did well enough when runner-up last time out and he does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(3) SHUKAMISA has not made the trip from Gauteng for nothing and must be considered.

(4) DUKE OF SPIN has been disappointing but could improve with blinkers.

(7) CAPOEIRA has done well in his last two starts and is clearly improving.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) DAIDALA quickened well to win on debut. She did not show much in her barrier trial last time but is clearly looking for the longer distance.

(2) BIKER BABE loves this course and distance. She must be considered.

(3) CRYSTAL BALL is unreliable but could get involved in the finish.