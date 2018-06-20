Fleek could prove too slick over the flying 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) PICKAWINNER and (4) BUCKLEBERRY both won their Greyville Barrier Trials in emphatic fashion and the pair could fight it out. The former has had a run here where she was beaten by inexperience and she could have the edge.

(12) THE NEW GENERATION had excuses last time but is bred for a bit further.

(6) DRIVEN FORCE and (10) ROMAN DANCER must be up there for prize money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) VALEDICTORIAN has shown promise. His stable notched notched up a Graded win recently and he could add to that here. But he is lightly raced.

(2) SWAKOPMUND is fast and must benefit from a 4kg claim especially after just needing it last time.

(1) NEALA is overdue her next career win.

(4) WINTER BLUES can't be faulted.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) BOUNDLESS DEEP was gaining at the end on his second start. He is getting the hang of things but switches to the turf.

(4) CHARGE D' AFFAIRES was beaten as favourite in his last two so is one to be wary of but the straight track could suit.

(9) TARGARYEN QUEEN caught the eye in her Trial but may just need this run.

(6) GENEROUS LADY met a past winner of the July!

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) MITRA MUSIC relished the extra last time and goes even further. She could be up to it.

(4) MISS CALYPSO and (2) BEAT IT both ran in a Grade 1 last time and should enjoy the drop in class.

(4) MISS CALYPSO has a light weight and plum draw and could get away.

(3) LADY ABIGAIL had the measure of (1) ADORABLE ANALIA who had issues. Both are runners.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SUCH A RUSH has run well over two different distances at this venue and is ready for the win. She has a top rider up.

(2) OAKDENE and (4) ASIANA should be right there on the "Pumpkin Queen" form line but the latter is not the most consistent around.

(5) I'M A VAR and (11) MAMBO LYRIC can improve and can place in this.

RACE 6 (1,750M)

(1) DOT COZA has run two good races in a row and would be deserving.

(3) TARANAKI has matured and can get it right. He has not drawn well either.

(8) FRANCOLIN is well bred and could be the one with big improvement to come.

(5) YOUNG GUN is better than his last run. More can improve.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) BENFONTEIN is honest and has done well in minimum trip events as he is bred for this kind of distance. He can score if enjoying the switch to turf today.

(5) MOON BIRD races for a stable that is in good form. He showed good potential earlier and could be a better sort after recent rest.

(11) TEXAS SKY is back to his best track and trip and should be right there.

(3) TOMMY GRAND is capable and must be respected.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) FLEEK caught the eye in her return to Scottsville. She had made big improvement on her previous run here and should build on that from a decent draw.

(8) SPIFFY finished ahead of Fleek the time they met but bled. If she is fit and ready for the turf she can score.

(13) NIKIYA should spear head the youngsters as she has done little wrong and must get better with maturity.