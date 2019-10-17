Flower Of Scotland looks ready to bloom

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) ANATOLIO improved as a gelding in blinkers. He will be having his peak run and should fight out the finish.

(11) URBAN OASIS has been costly to follow but could race problem free and get it right.

(1) LORD GRANTHAM, (3) TITELIST, (5) GOLDEN DUKE and newcomers (9) PLUVIOPHILE and (12) WILD N GREY could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) TIGERMIL found solid support on debut but showed inexperience when running on strongly to take second spot. She will come on heaps and rates the one to beat.

(3) MADAME PATRICE needs to keep up the gallop but should get into the frame.

(4) MALTEZA needed her last run and will be fitter now.

(5) MUSAYTARA and (9) SASSKIA could make up quartets.

(11) THREE PEAKS is an interesting newcomer.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) PASSIONATE LAD wasn't disgraced when not supported on debut and should get into the money, however, stable companion and debutante (12) MABELLA could be preferred. Watch the betting.

(1) THE RUSSIAN SAILOR is a slow starter and could need the outing.

(2) TEQUILA MAN races before this and will be looking for minor money here.

(11) BOLD OVER and (7) FOR FRANCE can improve.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) FLOWER OF SCOTLAND did better last time and on current form, can easily win this.

(1) SUPER FINE has good form coming into this and must be respected. This is not a difficult race.

(4) CONSTANTIA ran an improved race last time. A tip top showing would not surprise.

(2) LUSCIOUS LOCKS drops in distance and could take home a cheque.

(11) VARS JY is an interesting newcomer who could run a place.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(4) KISUMU hasn't been far off to date and could get her just reward.

(11) SEA ISLAND is improving with racing and the shorter trip will suit.

(1) HOPE FOR MILLIONS has been threatening and could finish off strongly.

She holds (2) PUCKER UP on recent form while (3) CELESTE also appears held on collateral form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) ARNICA MONTANA was narrowly beaten in all three starts to date. He is looking for further still but should be hard to oppose in this field.

(7) CRAZY CHARLIE could win the battle for minor money if covered till late.

(2) BRAVE DETAIL has a definite money chance but needs to be in the right mood.

(5) ICE LORD, (13) INTERGALACTIC STAR and (16) WESTERN FORT are forward-looking newcomers.