Flower Season deserves her day in the sun

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) FLOWER SEASON was runner-up in her last four of five starts and deserves her day of glory.

(6) FLAMING DUCHESS has been threatening and won't go down without a fight.

(1) CURVATION did well in her penultimate run and could enjoy the drop in distance here.

(7) SPORTS TATTOO is starting to show up nicely and could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT was runner-up in his last three starts and should get off the mark.

(2) BLOW ME DOWN and (16) SOUL CONNECTION needed to make up two and six lengths on him respectively but are improving and should get closer.

(3) DANCING FLAME races for his new yard and could get into the money.

(11) UNDISCLOSED showed marked improvement last week and has a money chance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) RAINBOW HAZE improved when sporting blinkers after a rest and will come on.

(7) TOWARDS THE SUN has ability and could get into the mix.

(12) IZZE KLOTH wasn't disgraced on debut and will know more about it.

(3) SINGLE RED ROSE, (2) BLESSED RAIN, (4) ATIAAF, (6) ST JOSEPH'S LILY and (9) CAERPHILLY could get into the frame.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) CAPITIANA ran second on debut and won her next two. However, jockey Gavin Lerena appears to have opted for (3) ESKIMO KISSES who is having her peak run.

(2) MADEMOISELLE was runner-up in her last and could chalk up a fifth victory.

(6) FLORENCE is looking to complete a hat-trick before this. Watch how that went.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) ENCRYPTION eased in the betting on debut but produced the goods. She looks progressive and could follow up.

(10) CLAREMORRIS still holds form and shouldn't be far off again.

On her form line, both (1) ARIKEL and (5) MADAME PATRICE come into the picture.

(2) MISTRESSOFMYFATE will be doing good work late and could grab them.

(6) MOGGIE BROWN has a chance on earlier collateral form.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(8) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE is out to prove himself. He has a handy weight and should be hard to peg back.

(3) DUKE OF SPIN won on debut in his new surroundings and could improve more.

(1) AMERICAN INDIAN will accelerate if the pace is on from the start.

(2) CHITENGO is looking to get back on track.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(13) SELL HIGH was a touch unlucky last time and if things go his way could make amends.

(4) AT HAND and (11) ROCKY PATH are holding form and either could win it.

(3) SKIMINAC never settled last time and pulled up fatigued.

(10) COME THE DAY is overdue as win and could spring a surprise.