Flower Season in full bloom and ready to win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) VARNICA takes on a moderate lot here and should have his consistency rewarded.

(1) STORMY WEATHERS showed marked improvement after a rest and could get into the action from a good barrier position.

(3) SAPPHIRE ROCK, (5) BELLE VIEW and (4) ZODIAC PRINCESS could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) FLOWER SEASON was runner-up in her last two and could go one better.

(12) FLUORESCENT was all at sea on debut and will enjoy the extra.

(4) SUPER DUPER needed her last run and shouldn't be far off.

(1) FLAMING OPAL has form but could just need it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) BIEN VENUE will be having his peak run and is looking to double up this course and distance.

(3) NORDIC REBEL is 3.5kg better off with (1) FINCHATTON who carries a hefty 63kg and should make up the length needed.

(11) CRIMSON GOD ran a shocker last time but can do better.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) HEART STWINGS is running well and meets many hard knockers. She should prove hard to peg pack from a good draw.

(17) ANIMAL LOVER gives her 2.5kg but is drawn well and will challenge if gets a run.

Many others are looking to capitalise including (3) PICCADILLY SQUARE and (6) ITSMYDARLIN.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(11) PINK comes off a rest after a mouth injury and could win off a handy weight.

(8) LITTLEWOOD is no slouch and could make it a stable one-two.

(4) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE beat (2) ILLUMINATE by 1.15 lengths but positions could be reversed on 1.5kg difference.

(7) JOLLY JOSEPHINE won her last two races with consummate ease - respect.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) INVIDIA (gelded now), (6) SINGFORAFA and (10) SNOW PALACE are all being prepped for future races. Watch the betting.

(1) SCOOP needed his last run and he should get close with (2) TOP MAST on current form.

(8) SUCCESSION never got into it last time but look for big improvement.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) ROSALINA finished 1.8 lengths in front of maiden (6) NORDIC QUEEN last time but the latter gets 5kg and it could go either way.

(10) COSMIC MIST will be catching them late and could get up in this field.

(5) THE GREAT QUEEN loved this course and distance and could double up.

(4) IN FULL BLOOM needs to improve her form on turf. Others could pop up.