Fluttering looks ready to shed Maiden status

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) ROCKACHINO was quietly fancied on debut and could only improve with that experience.

(2) PAY PAY and (6) WARM EXPRESSION should also be wiser to the task but will need to show more to feature.

(4) SOMEWHERE IN TIME is expected to run well on debut for an in-form jockey-trainer combination.

(5) SWEET KARMA. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) FLUTTERING makes the most appeal on exposed form and won't be a maiden for much longer.

(11) ICON PRINCESS ran with promise on debut and should be better this trip.

(9) BITTER LEMON and (10) HILDEGARDE will also be wiser to the task.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) STEFFI'S GRAFT has been in good form and beat several of these rivals over 1,000m last time. She will be better suited to this trip.

(3) MUMTAZ and (5) IKEBANA were in close attendance that day and could turn the tables on these terms.

(1) PUREST BLISS is above average and could rediscover her form in blinkers.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) MERKABA is overdue for a maiden win but could be worth opposing from a deep draw.

(4) STAR OF SILVER and (6) BIG SUZE have shown enough to be competitive, while long-time maiden (1) ALFRED'S GIRL and (2) ALPHA SAPPHIRE could again have minor roles to play.

(10) FOREST FIELD showed her inexperience last time from a wide draw after a good debut. She will have to offer so could represent the value.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) ANCESTRY has rediscovered his form and is weighted to turn the tables on (6) MERAKI, who has taken his form to new heights with blinkers on.

(5) RED MARS is closely matched with Ancestry on a recent course-and-distance meeting and should confirm with top-weight (1) LOADSHEDDER.

(7) GRAND SILVANO is improving with every run and capable (4) JAILHOUSE ROCK (down in class) can make their presence felt too.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) OSTINATO races fresh but could find conceding weight to all a tough task. Still, this is an open contest and anything can happen.

(4) STRAAT-KIND has ability and, with the blinkers removed, could get a look in.

(5) SUNSHINE MINT was beaten on debut by (3) VICE VERSA but may turn the tables if fit after a year's absence.

The latter should be competitive but stablemate (9) VODKA LIME is preferred under 52kg.

(2) CASUAL DIAMOND is capable.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) DUCHESS OF BOURBON has form and is preferred ahead of (5) PEARL TIARA and (7) CRUISE ALONG after an eye-catching last run.

(3) ROCKET GIRL is closely matched with the latter so should be competitive.

(8) WALLIS SIMPSON is likely to improve.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) GOLDEN CHANCE made an impressive debut, winning by 7 lengths over 1,200m, but subsequently found 1,600m a bridge too far.

(4) MISS PLUMCAKE seems to love the C&D while (5) WATER SPIRIT has never finished outside the money.

(8) CHAKRI is improving rapidly and could surprise.