Fly Away will take catching over the 1,000m

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) KARAKORAM hasn't been far off to date and should be in the shake-up here.

(13) KISUMU finds problems but, if not hampered, will be right there.

(5) LATEST CRAZE made improvement as a gelding sporting blinkers and must be considered.

(3) MY KINGDOM and (12) PASSIONATE LAD (blinkers on) are looking for improvement - respect.

(2) THE RUSSIAN SAILOR and (4) BARTHOLOMEUS could place.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(8) EMPRESS JOSEPHINE eased in the betting when scalped on debut. Expect a big run from pole position.

(14) TAHITIAN ORANA is crying out for the extra and should make a race of it.

(1) OCEANS PRIDE has been threatening but has a wide draw.

(4) CONSTANTIA enjoys this track and shouldn't be far off.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(5) FLAMING DUCHESS is improving with racing and will relish the extra distance.

(16) RIQAABY (blinkers on) will enjoy the extra and despite a wide draw could win it.

(8) NAZARETH will be up with the pace and looking to fend them off.

(6) SMILEY RIVER and (7) GIMME A ROCK STAR are trying further now and could get into the mix.

(2) THE JOCELYN TREE could take home a small cheque.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(6) ARNICA MONTANA ran no kind of race last time but is a lot better than that and could make amends.

(1) SELL HIGH ran on nicely after a rest and will be fitter now.

(2) POPPYCOCK has the worst of the draw but could earn.

(7) OUR MAN IN HAVANA was not striding out last time and could feature.

(16) MASTER DANIEL improved in his second start but has drawn wide.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(10) CAPTAIN FLYNT gets the nod. It's his third run after a rest and he has a decent draw.

(5) COME THE DAY is in the right race with blinkers back on.

(4) SNORTING BULL will be doing good work in the latter stages and could get up.

(7) HIDDEN AGENDA is holding good form and must be considered.

(3) MARCH TO GLORY and (13) MOUNT RAINIER can earn.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) AT HAND is maturing nicely and could chalk up his second victory in this his sixth start.

(7) BOLD ELLIE wasn't disgraced last time, and from a better draw could go in.

(9) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE won his maiden well after a rest and has scope for improvement.

(4) PODCAST has blinkers fitted again and could make the frame.

(6) PRINCE JORDAN and (11) GIMME THE FIRE are more to consider.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) FLY AWAY looks well above average and could double up this course and distance.

(5) SINGFORAFA and (4) TRUE CHARM have ability.

(7) TROPIC SUN impressed on her debut victory and could be anything.

(2) PHILLYDELPHIA could keep going for minor money.