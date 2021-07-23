Fly The Coup back over preferred trip

RACE 1 (1,750M)

It could get close between (4) ILLICIT KISS and (1) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER. The pair were making their debut when Illicit Kiss finished about 4 1/2 lengths ahead. But Bristolbeaufighter made big improvement subsequently and has the best draw. Both should relish the extra distance, although Illicit Kiss has had a run round a turn and could have the edge.

(8) RARE VINTAGE was eye-catching last time after two no-show sprints. He relished the trip and might also have benefited as a gelding.

Highveld raider (9) ANGEL OF WAR is not in town for a change of scenery. He brings fair form into it.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

(11) CHARA SANDS ran a decent race last time. The colt could be the stable elect over (6) BARRINGTON, who will be ridden by 4kg claimer Rachel Venniker.

(2) GERONIMO showed good pace last time.

(13) SEVENTH SONG has run many good races. He looks deserving at his 17th try but has not drawn well. Still, he must be respected.

(12) LEOPARD LADY disappointed at Greyville but was much improved when trying this venue. She can make further improvement.

Watch the first-timers. Comments from their trainers are positive.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(14) THREE HEARTS met a decent field in a feature race on debut. She was restrained early and battled to turn it on. This looks a lot weaker and she could have made the required improvement.

(8) TRUMP MY QUEEN is a big danger. She was eye-catching on debut, when running on for second. She should enjoy the longer distance with the addition of blinkers.

(5) BLANCHETTA should get her chance. She has run many decent races as a maiden.

(3) STREET DANCING could show more in her third start.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(4) TALES OF US should have won in the Western Cape by now. He has run well over various distances and could go close, if ready after a rest.

(1) DEPUTY MARSHALL has the benefit of a recent run at the course and has the best draw. His last run was not his best but he looks to have needed a faster pace. His penultimate run was good.

Highveld raider (5) JUMEIRAH GOLD made some improvement last time and races for a stable in good form. He should be right there.

(9) MASTER OF THE NORTH finished close-up in his last two starts on the Poly.

(8) MYSTIC MASTER and (6) CORAL COPY need to be respected.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) FLY THE COUP was a bit unlucky to lose his penultimate start over this distance. He ran a creditable race over further at the track last time. Back over the minimum trip, he could get his head in front.

(9) SIR POM had many of these beaten when flying up from last with blinkers last time. He is having his third start after a rest and there is built-up confidence.

(8) PRINCEKRESH did everything but win and could get the better of Sir Pom on revised terms.

(11) BLAZE OF SILK and (5) VALIENTE are a lot better than their last efforts.

(6) KINGS ROAD should benefit from the 4kg claim.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) GAINSFORD has been his own worst enemy. He is loaded with talent but sometimes duffs the start or runs into traffic. This could be the right race for him after running a cracker in a Grade 2 last time.

(2) AQUA BOLT ran a fair race after a rest last time. His Western Cape form stands him in good stead, especially beating Gainsford over this distance. He is better off at the weights and could be a leading contender on local debut.

(1) SEVENTH GEAR looks a bit better than his last race with blinkers fitted. He has drawn well and needs to be included.

(7) BURNING WINGS and (11) HAWKER TYPHOON are not to b e taken lightly.

RACE 7 (1,750M)

(6) WILLOW'S WISH has only had two runs as a three-year-old and could still be anything. He impressed in both races and should keep on improving despite meeting some strong challengers.

(7) TROMSO is in the form of his life, having run well on Poly and turf. He looks a big threat.

(8) CAPTAIN WHO has room for improvement but may just need it after a rest. Still, he has a champion rider up.

(10) SECRET IS OURS has been a bit unlucky and again has drawn wide but must be considered.

(11) TOLTEC has dropped in the ratings and could be dangerous.

RACE 8 (1,750M)

The highly regarded (12) GAVEL STRIKE is better than his first try in a feature. The marathon trip might have caught him out. A much-better effort is expected even though he has drawn the widest.

(1) KAPEN PRIDE, who is best drawn, relished racing in this division last time. He is expected to pick up from there.

(7) TEICHMAN has a bit to find with Kapen Pride on their last meeting but can dictate his own pace and make them chase hard.

(6) TIME TAKER disappointed a little in his latest starts. But he raced in a feature last time and had a valid excuse.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(2) GARDENIA produced a flying finish to win her penultimate start. She ran another cracker from a wide draw last time. The longer distance looks ideal.

(12) FLOWER OF SAIGON has been racing over further distances which may not have suited. She ran fair races nevertheless. Back over a more suitable trip, she she could blossom.

(4) PRINCESS ANASTASIA battled a bit last time and the soft going might have had something to do with it. She could turn that form around.

(8) SILVER MARIA and (13) GLORY DAYS are chances.