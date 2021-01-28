Flying Carpet is sheer magic

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(5) DEANAGELO hasn't been far off in all five starts and could get off the mark in a not overly strong field.

(4) RICCARDO is improving now and could make a race of it.

(3) CURFEW ran well below form last time and has a trifecta chance.

(6) GLOBAL TOWN is another that has a definite money chance.

(1) OFFICER and (7) BAROMETER are looking for minor money.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(11) ASGOODASITGETS wasn't far behind in both starts. The winners in both those have gone on to better things. If he is ready, he should be right there.

(6) MISS VENEZUELA was blowing last time and that run is best ignored.

(13) PECAN PIE will come on heaps on her debut and together with (1) AFLAME - who needed her last outing - can pick up minor cheques.

(2) GINSENG, (7) DANCING ARABIAN, (4) OCEANS PRIDE and (8) ROSE WILLOW could make the frame. Tough choices for novelty players.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) FLYING CARPET is a definite talent. He raced against stronger opponents before opening his account. He is back in his own class now and could go on.

(3) INVISIBLE needed that last run and (4) AGAINST THE GRAIN (runs before this) have ability and must be considered.

(2) HERODOTUS has his first run in his new surroundings and if acclimatised could feature.

(5) CASTELLANO was reportedly making a respiratory noise last time and should do better.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(9) QUEEN BOMI has a handy weight and that could be a huge plus. If in the right mood, he could punish his rivals.

(4) BEBOP has scope for improvement and could turn it around and give his backers reason to cheer.

(6) CURVATION always gives her best and should run another honest race.

(3) LADY AMHERST disappointed in her last two runs but could get back on track.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) BARAHIN is the standout and he will be hard to beat in this company.

(6) AFRICAN ADVENTURE finished just ahead of (7) GLIDER PILOT, (5) IMPERIAL RUBY and (4) HERO'S HONOUR and only the last mentioned is 2kg better off. Depending on pace, they all could be involved.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY and (8) CHITENGO are best of the rest.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(7) VARS VICKY was just beaten last time and had (8) YOUR PACE OR MINE 1.5 lengths behind him. The latter is 1.5kg worse off and should not turn it around on strict form.

(1) RIVONIA BOULEVARD is well above average and won both races contested over this distance, one being at this track. However, he has a tough ask ahead giving (7) VARS VICKY 7kg.

(2) KAYLA'S CHAMP is holding form and looking for quartet money.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(4) CHE BELLA should be ripe and ready but stable companion (1) FLY AWAY is no slouch and, if ready after a year out of action , could win.

(5) WINTER WATCH is running well and could make it difficult for the top two.

(3) ALL OF ME (races before this) and stablemate (8) SWEET SENSATION (coughing last time) as well as (7) SLALOM QUEEN have ability but appear moody.

(6) SHEER TALENT will enjoy the expected fast pace and could finish off strongly.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) SWEET FUTURE looks well above average. She won her second race in a row despite shifting and finishing tied up. She could complete a hat-trick.

(2) VARINA is capable and could match strides with her, however, (5) MIND READER could turn it around with her. She is looking to make up a neck defeat with a 2kg advantage.

(3) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS, (9) SAMOA and (10) SHOWDOWN KID could upset the applecart. A tough race to end the night.